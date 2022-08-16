LIGONIER — Have an idea for creating a product or starting a new business?
Often, people trying to start up a new company lack the space to do so. Now, local entrepreneurs could potentially have a space to work in.
Be Noble Inc. is pushing for creating up to three co-working spaces around Noble County where remote workers and entrepreneurs can gather to work and exchange ideas.
The organization is pushing to get co-working spaces in Kendallville, Avilla and now Ligonier.
Talks have gone further in Kendallville and Avilla with officials in Avilla looking to purchase a building to construct a co-working space there.
Creating co-working spaces is one of Be Noble Inc. Executive Director Gary Gatman’s initiatives for this year. He has advocated for more entrepreneurship in the county and to attract new businesses to it.
He said the conversations between him and officials in Ligonier are in the early stages and are still looking at potential properties to put a co-working space in the city.
“We’re still looking for potential partnerships around the city because we hope to put in the downtown area,” he said. “Our goal is to help launch new businesses.”
The work space would be open 24 hours a day allowing people to use it whenever they want. The cost of membership would be affordable with members having to pay about $100 per month.
One of the locations in Ligonier Gatman and city officials are interested in is the former fire station. They have looked at putting it in the truck bay area of the station.
“We feel that would be the strongest option for us,” he said. “We think it could bring some traffic into downtown and attract more development.”
The city of Ligonier hopes to continue to putting the old fire station to use and have expressed support for building the work space.
The work space would contain copy machines, printers, conference rooms and Wi-fi available for people to use to conduct business activity.
He said members will also have access to mentoring, tech support, and can get help with things like marketing, valuation of products or business plans and get connected with lawyers, accountants and banks to get their business up and running.
The intention is to help entrepreneurs get past the idea stage and into getting a legitimate business up and running.
Mentoring teams would be present at the work space certain days of the week to allow people to get resources for their business ideas.
He believes with people having access to professional support, he hopes for the county to produce two to three new businesses per year where they could have an impact on the community.
“You look at us 10 years down the road and where our county could be by then,” he said.
He has met many people in the county who are remote workers and people who want to start a business that would be great fits for a work space.
He found that many of the remote workers locally found new ways of making money and providing certain services.
One person he met works at a local factory and presented him with a tool he built himself that he’s sold to others. Gatman said the guy wishes he had a space to be able to work on his product.
“I’m very optimistic about the opportunities we can provide. This is one of our main priorities for 2022,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.