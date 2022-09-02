KENDALLVILLE — Some of they may not be able to vote yet, but that’s not stopping some local teens from getting engaged in Republican politics in Noble County.
For East Noble high schooler Bryson Mills, he was looking for a way to network with local leaders, learn more about government and get other teens his age more politically active.
The young are a notoriously flaky demographic when it comes to voting and engagement in politics, so why not start building a better foundation young?
Hence why Mills approached Noble County Republican Chairwoman Shelly Williams to get the ball rolling and form a Teenage Republicans group, which is open to any Noble County resident age 13-18.
Mills serves as chairman, with Paul Bowman from Central Noble as vice chair, Collin Haynes from East Noble as secretary, Lilly Moser from Oak Farm Montessori as treasurer to round out the slate of other officers.
“My personal goal was not to necessarily spread Republican ideals but to get my age group interacting with our elected officials to learn about them and even discuss political topics with them,” Mills said. “So essentially you could interpret that as letting our voice be heard in a discussion. That is why I personally wanted the group.”
Mills was drawn rightward on the political spectrum because of Republicans’ stances on issues like gun rights, abortion and taxation, but also especially because of support for law enforcement. Mills has family members in law enforcement and has considered it as a career for himself too.
Mills entered the Noble County Republican’s annual essay contest, which is awarded as part of the party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner and that got him connect with the leadership in the local party and got brewing the idea of a club for youngsters.
Mills and Republican leaders founded the club in June and met again in July to set some goals and plans for the coming year.
“Our main goal as a club is to meet and network with the community, with elected leaders, and other Teenage Republicans (TARS), to empower the TARS to be engaged in politics and educated in political matters,” Mills said.
“Honestly there isn’t one set goal. One could be to grow our group! We’d love to have more teens come out and experience our group. But another goal is to provide a great learning experience and opportunity for teenagers,” he added.
In September, for example, the group to learn about interning or serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse with guest speaker Anthony Colliver, a former Washington D.C. internet and current mayoral campaign director.
But Mills also wants to mix in fun activities too. The Teenage Republicans recently had an archery tag day and are planning a fun night in October as ways to just keep people engaged and get them networking with each other and the community.
Nationally, young people tend to skew more liberal and Mills thinks a lot of younger voters actually act more like independents, with things they like and don’t like from each party.
But at its core, Mills thinks Republicans offer young people conservative policies that have thrived in many rural communities.
“The Republican party offers lower taxes, saving unborn children, secure borders, and a place where young people can come learn about political issues going on and have the chance to interact with and talk to elected officials,” he said.
But that doesn’t mean national Republican politics is going to immediately connect with young people, and one social issue that Mills thinks is doing more harm with people his age than help is on LGBTQ issues.
Acceptance of LGBT people has increased from about 50-50 from the 1990s through mid-2000s, but has since risen over 70% of Americans, according to polling the Pew Research Center. But those rates are higher among those under 30 — over 82% — as compared to those 50-plus, at 64%.
“Honestly I think a huge one that is killing the Republican Party with connecting to the youth is their stance on the LGBQ Community,” Mills said. “I personally could care less whether someone is gay, lesbian, bisexual, or queer. My theory is I will respect you and not push my opinions on you As long as you aren’t pushing your sexuality all over me. I believe everyone is a human being and we should treat them as such. Obviously this is different than what the party thinks. However I think if we are going to connect with the youth some sacrifices are going to have to be made and I think that is a start,” he said.
Williams, the party chairwoman, said she’s looking forward to seeing what these teens have to offer.
“This has been a goal of the local party for the last year and a half. This particular group of teens are amazing, informed, and engaged. We know if they are engaged, others can be as well. Their mission and objectives that they are implementing are right in line to achieve that,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.