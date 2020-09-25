ALBION — The second March for Life in Noble County will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Noble County Courthouse.
According to Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, the March for Life is a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the country through all nine months of pregnancy.
Nearly 100 anti-abortion citizens from Northeast Indiana are expected to participate in the March for Life in Noble County, according to event organizers. Serena Dyksen, author and founder of She Found His Grace Ministry, will be the keynote speaker.
Local organizer Lucy Papaik said the purpose of the event is “just to get the word out, there is help for women who are pregnant and are having problems. There are other choices to having an abortion.”
Papaik said criticisms that accuse anti-abortion people of only caring about a baby until birth are simply not true. She points to several organizations, including the Women’s Care Center in Auburn and Life and Family Services in Kendallville which offer resources to new mothers and their children.
“There is help out there,” Papaik said.
According to Papaik, she was told by the Right to Life of Northeast Indiana that 14 residents of Noble County had abortions in 2019.
“That’s half of a kindergarten class,” Papaik said. “Anybody that’s gone through this — we still love them.”
Devon Fansler, a graduate of East Noble High School, will sing the national anthem.
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, based in Fort Wayne, operates out of a common concern for the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death.
The schedule of Saturday’s event is:
• Noon — national anthem sung by Fansler
• Opening prayer — Fr. J. Steele
• Welcome and introduction of main speaker — Papaik
• 12:15-12:25 p.m. — Main Speaker: Dyksen
• Begin March with Singing of God Bless America lead by Devon
• 12:45-12:50 — gather with upcoming events by Abigail Lorenzen
• 12:55 — closing prayer with pastors Secor and Huff
• 1 p.m. — All sing “Amazing Grace.”
