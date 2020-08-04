ALBION — The getaway driver in a July 2019 armed robbery at Kendallville's Little Caesars will spend three years in prison.
Although still culpable in the robbery, Quandeja Whitt, 21, didn't go inside and point guns at employees and customers and therefore didn't get as serious a sentence as those faced by her co-defendants in the robbery.
On Monday, Whitt appeared by video conference to be sentenced after pleading guilty in July to a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery.
According to court documents, Whitt took part in an armed robbery at Little Caesars, 119 N. Main St. in Kendallville, just before 10 p.m. on July 9, 2019.
It was the second armed robbery in as many nights in Kendallville, after the Subway restaurant was held up the night before under similar circumstances.
Two men wearing masks and wielding handguns entered the pizza place and demanded employees open the safe so they could take the money. The safe was time-locked, however, requiring a 5-minute wait before it could be opened.
After taking money and ordering the employees to the back of the building, the two suspects left the restaurant, according to court documents.
After being alerted about the robbery, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis spotted a maroon Chevrolet Impala a few blocks from the restaurant, which was the only vehicle on the road at the time.
A woman, later identified as Whitt, stepped out of the driver’s door after Davis stopped the vehicle and two people were in the rear seat. As Whitt approached Davis, one of the men in the back seat, later identified as Jordan Street, got out and ran away.
Davis recovered some items from the car including a black back pack and a .380-caliber pistol that was found on the car’s back seat. He also later located a red full-face mask on the floor of the vehicle.
Whitt and the other man, Antonio Wilson, were handcuffed and taken to the Kendallville Police Department.
Whitt later told police she came from Fort Wayne together with Wilson, known to her as “Tone,” and Street, who she called “J-Money,” and parked behind Little Caesars, while the two men got out and went inside. They returned a few minutes later, out of breath, and she drove away, according to court documents.
Whitt's attorney, Noble County Public Defender Jim Abbs, said Whitt got involved in the robbery while in a controlling relationship with Street, who was convicted on two counts of armed robbery and sentenced in July to 18 years prison.
Wilson's case is pending, with sentencing set for Aug. 24.
"It was the circumstances of the relationship that led to this," Abbs said.
Abbs noted that she did not have a firearm and did not actively participate in the robberies, although he acknowledged and stated that she understood by serving as the driver she was equally as culpable in the offense.
A pre-sentence investigation rated Whitt as a low-risk to re-offend. She is a high school graduate, the first in her family, and was employed at the time of the robbery. After spending a year in jail, Abbs said Whitt has had a taste of the consequence of crime and is ready to turn away from it.
Whitt had no prior criminal convictions, although it was noted later that she is facing pending charges in Allen and Adams counties for similar allegations that took place before Kendallville. Abbs objected that, as those cases haven't been litigated, that she should be presumed innocent of those charges at this time.
Whitt said she hopes to correct her path and avoid this kind of trouble in the future.
"I'm very sorry for my involvement on this matter," she said. "Please allow me to move forward."
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred argued that leniency considerations were already made during the plea agreement process, which set her sentencing cap at nine years, with no more than four years executed.
Mildred also argued that an additional aggravating factor was that her actions, as serving as getaway driver, allowed her cohorts to threaten and terrify the workers and customers unlucky enough to be at Little Caesars that night.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer did find some leniency while determining the sentence, specifically singling out that Whitt appeared to have strong family support behind her. Her family members had attended every hearing in her case except for one during which the courthouse was closed to the public. Having family show up on sentencing day isn't always a given, much less for them to show up to every hearing, Kramer said.
Kramer also noted that Whitt appeared to have positives going for her in her life including an education and employment and although he sympathized with the error of getting mixed up with the wrong person, he warned that "There are a lot of Mr. Streets out there."
The judge sentenced her to nine years total as capped by the plea, but with only three years executed in prison instead of four, with five years on probation and one year suspended.
Whitt was ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and pay $813 in restitution.
"I hope you really use this to turn around your life," Kramer said.
A second charge of armed robbery related to the holdup at Kendallville's Subway was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Abbs claimed that Whitt was not present at that robbery the night before.
