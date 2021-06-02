Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Mitchell Troyer, 31, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to drug court violations.
Mitchell Adams, 46, of the 100 block of Gold Street, Kendallville, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of visiting a common nuisance.
Ricky Randol, 26, of the 900 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Africa Canul, 46, of the 2600 block of Wynnewood, Goshen, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and operating without receiving.
Tony Bontrager, 58, of the 1800 block of Manorhaus Court, Goshen, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Bontrager posted bond and was released Saturday.
George Gannon, 52, of the 3200 block of Victor Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Jerry Melchi, 40, of the 100 block of Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
David Weirick, 34, of the 95000 block of West C.R. 750N, Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Mark Gledhill, 35, of the 800 block of Harrison Street, Elkhart, was transported to the custody of the LaGrange County Jail Monday from authorities in Elkhart County on a warrant relating to an original charge of failure to appear for court.
Erick Lagrand, 38, of the 51600 block of Tall Pines Drive, Elkhart, was booked Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Justin Brandenberger, 31, of the 4800 block of West C.R. 100N, LaGrange, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of operating while intoxicated and invasion of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.