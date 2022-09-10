LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County 4H Club Association board of directors holds its annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the Community Building on the grounds of the LaGrange County 4H Fairgrounds.
The annual meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested in the local fair and 4H program is invited to attend.
Several seats on the club association’s board of directors are up for election Tuesday night. The board consists of 25 seats, and the people elected to those seats help steer the board as it oversees the annual county fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.