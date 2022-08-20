3 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Rickie L. Conley, 60, of the 11900 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Conley was released on his own recognizance.
Angel R. Coria-Cortez, 36, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of synthetic urine. Coria-Cortez was held without bond.
Angela F. Hunter, 46, of the 1200 block of East Lisbon Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hunter posted $1,000 bond and was released Thursday.
