KENDALLVILLE — One of downtown Kendallville’s bigger eyesores is getting a major overhaul, with the city redevelopment commission putting a major grant behind the work.
The city is committing a maximum $50,000 grant from its 75/25 facade program toward work at 203 S. Main St., the former A&G Supply.
Owner James Pauken brought forward quotes for the $73,050 project, summarizing by saying it’s a total redo.
The building was one of the most badly damaged during the Aug. 10, 2020, wind storm that hit the city. The storm twisted and wrecked the old metal awning that was over the sidewalk and damaged the front wall when the awning was pulled away.
The building had also been covered up with vinyl siding on its second floor, which Pauken had removed in recent weeks to expose the original red brick underneath more in line with the rest of downtown.
A&G Supply moved out earlier this year and sold the building, which is now getting an overhaul.
“It’s basically just redoing the entire front side of the building — retail space; the windows there, the second floor windows we’re going to expand them back to their original openings; all the decorative pieces need to be replaced; the awning was knocked off as part of that storm so it’s going to go back on there,” Pauken said. “And there’s a lot of wood rot there so all of that is going to be replaced.”
Pauken applied to the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission’s 75/25 facade grant, which the commission developed as an extension of the state’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant.
That larger grant is a slightly more generous 80% grant with 20% match, but the city was only able to design and bid 10 buildings as part of that, so the redevelopment commission wanted to offer the opportunity for more buildings to take on major renovations if they wanted.
The RDC set aside $300,000, with the stipulation that projects would follow the same rules as the PreservINg Main Street grant, meaning they would only fund permanent improvements to street-facing facades within the downtown historical district. Building owners can get up to $50,000 in grant dollars.
The commission has approved some smaller projects before, but Pauken’s project is not only the first sizable request but so sizable that it hit the $50,000 max.
Commissioner members and others on hand made no secret of their enthusiasm for the coming work as they approved the $50,000 grant.
“It looks much better already,” commissioner member Tara Streb said.
“We appreciate your investment to downtown,” member Joe Sells added.
“Very excited to see how that will look,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe agreed.
In other business Wednesday morning, the redevelopment commission also approved a 50/50 facade grant for Tina Edwards of The Pure Dream at 121 S. Main St.
Edwards brought forth quotes of $14,475 for second-floor window replacements on her building, swaping out cheap, flimsy plexiglass that’s currently filling the panes.
Edwards told the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission in September that she’d eventually like to renovate the second floor of the building into two rentals.
The commission approved the 50/50 matching grant for $7,237.50.
As the redevelopment commission heads toward its final meeting of the year in December, they’re essentially out of money for this year’s facade grant program.
The board set an annual amount of $100,000 for its 50/50 matching program this year, and prior to approving Edwards’ grant on Wednesday, had just $10,315.59 remaining. After her grant, there will be just a bit over $3,000 left.
Since the facade grant is a 1-for-1 match, that means the commission has helped bring about around $200,000 in improvements to downtown this year alone from that program — probably more however as grants cap out at $15,000 so expensive work like large roof repairs can cost more than $30,000 but only receive the max grant amount.
