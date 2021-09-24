ALBION — Just say no.
Every time the Central Noble volleyball team tried to get some momentum going against visiting Lakeland Thursday night, Laker senior Kelsie Bowling was there to just say no.
“She’s our senior,” Lakeland coach Stephanie Dunkel said. “She’s our go-to.”
The Lakers rode the heavy hitting attack of Bowling to a straight set win over the Cougars, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13.
Lakeland improved to 5-14 on the season. Central Noble has won one match.
Lakeland started out Thursday’s match strong, taking a quick 8-3 lead in the first set. But behind the hitting of junior Abby Hile and the serving of sophomore Kyleigh Egolf, the Cougars rallied to take a 9-8 advantage.
Central Noble matched its largest lead of the night at 15-12, before Bowling got rolling.
After a hitting error brought the Lakers to 15-13, the two teams fought in a long rally. Twice, Bowling had strong kill attempts from the left side turned away by the Central Noble defense. But on the third kill attempt of that rally, Bowling made good to bring her team to within 15-14.
Central Noble again led by 3, 17-14, on a kill by senior Lauren Marks, but Bowling had a kill to make it 17-15. A Central Noble hitting error followed and it was 17-16.
Marks had another kill to give her team a two-point edge at 18-16, but Bowling responded with a kill and a service winner and a couple of errors by the Central Noble defense gave Lake a 21-18 advantage.
Central Noble fell behind 23-20 and then rallied to tie things at 24. Bowling had a kill to break the deadlock, then the Lakerss’ Isabella Rasler recorded a kill to end the first set.
For the Cougars, it was a night of too many mistakes, particularly unforced errors.
“That’s been our main issue,” Central Noble coach Jennifer Senftleben said. “We’re still trying to figure it out They can do some great stuff together.”
The Cougars could never get into a groove in the final two sets, as Bowling and the Lakers would not allow Central Noble to maintain any momentum. The Cougars only put together three-straight scoring runs twice in the secon set and had only a single run of t wo-straight points in the third set.
