KENDALLVILLE — After some false starts and a few stops, the Noble County Council on Aging broke ground on a new senior center.
On Thursday morning, dozens gathered for a quick groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the first of three phases of construction work at the council’s site on the corner of Main and Iddings streets.
“We are really, really excited to start the first phase of our building project here,” Council on Aging Executive Director Cherish Smith said.
The total project will cost upwards of $700,000, but is being broken into three phases.
The first phase will add on to the former Max Platt dealership garage on the corner lot, extending off the west end of the building. The new, approximately 3,600-square-foot building will become primarily administrative space such as offices, a tech center, bathrooms and kitchen.
The planned second phase would involved renovating the old garage space and turning it into activity space for programming. The third phase would then finalize exterior improvements to the lot, including building a small pocket park at the Main Street corner.
The organization doesn’t currently have all the money it needs to finish the total project, but is continuing to apply for grants and do fundraising to get enough to finish out the project.
“We’re within $150,000 of the whole project,” Smith said. “I do have a couple grants I’m working on now, one still out. We’re working on planning fundraisers. ... The marketing committee is working on things.”
Instead of waiting, the Council on Aging is moving forward finally on a project that’s been several years in the making.
After deciding its modified two-story residential wasn’t adequate for the future, the organization received donation of the former Dalton Foundry building at 228 W. Ohio St. The Council on Aging then spent three years applying to get a $500,000 state grant that would help with the renovation.
It finally got that grant in June 2017, but the old foundry building had continued to deteriorate in the interim. By the time the organization received bids to renovate the building in early 2018, the construction prices had all topped $1.1 million.
The Council on Aging had to return the $500,000 to the state and head back to the drawing board, which is when the organization turned its focus to the Main Street property, which had been donated by Max Platt. The garage facility offered a place to park the Noble Transit vans when not in use, which were previously parked outside and exposed to the elements year-round.
The council tore down the old showroom building that sat on the intersection — which had been damaged years before after a car plowed into the corner of the building — and set forward with plans to turn that property into its senior center.
Those plans are now coming to fruition.
Smith said the first work should start within a few weeks and may take about three months to complete the new structure.
