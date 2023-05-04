ALBION — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been taking the fight to drug traffickers for years in northeast Indiana.
Now the agency is bringing a warning to the area’s citizens.
Beware counterfeit pills — they might just be laced with fentanyl.
In fact, if you aren’t getting the pills from a legitimate pharmacy, there’s a better than average chance just one of these pills could kill you.
According to DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cooke, the DEA seized more than 50 million counterfeit pills in 2022 — up from 20 million in 2021.
According to DEA testing, approximately six of every 10 of those pills contained 2 mg or more of fentanyl, which is considered a lethal dose.
“Those are not odds I would want to play with in my life,” Cooke said.
The most commonly counterfeited pills are those that look identical to oxycodone, Zanax and Adderall.
But local and federal police are seeing methamphetamine, cocaine and even marijuana laced with fentanyl.
Why would a drug manufacturer lace a drug with fentanyl? According to Cooke, it’s a matter of supply and demand.
Drug traffickers are creating the demand by getting unsuspecting users addicted through fentanyl, which is 50 times more addictive to heroin.
“You are immediately hooked,” Cooke said.
And the profit hungry drug traffickers are ready to supply the drugs.
The counterfeit pills look identical enough to the legitimate pills that only an expert can tell the difference.
A person might think they are getting oxycodone when they are getting fentanyl too.
“You can’t tell,” Cooke said. “You really don’t know.”
It’s a mistake many don’t survive.
In 2022, Cooke there were 107,000 drug overdose fatalities in the United States. Cooke said 66% of those overdose deaths have been linked to fentanyl.
Cooke said the term “overdose” is a misnomer.
“People are being poisoned,” he said. “Nobody really wants that stuff.”
The DEA has a “One Pill Can Kill” public relations initiative to try to get the word out.
The problem is here
People who believe that serious drug trafficking only takes place near the Southern border or in large cities like Los Angels or New York City, need to think again.
• An Angola man was arrested for allegedly possessing 50 counterfeit oxycodone pills on March 27;
• An Avilla man was arrested after he allegedly possessed approximately 2,000 counterfeit pills less than two weeks before that.
Those arrests may have shocked some, but not people in the know.
Steuben and Noble counties are just a relative stone’s throw from Allen County.
Allen County has been designated by the federal government as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
The other counties with that designation in Indiana are Marion, Vigo, Vanderburgh, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Lake.
With Fort Wayne being Indiana’s second largest city, and its geographic location situated between Detroit and Chicago, Allen County is an obvious hotbed, according to Cooke.
The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program was created by Congress with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. It provides assistance to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States. This grant program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Through this designation, the DEA’s efforts in these areas get supplemental money and training opportunities.
On the stump for awareness, Cooke said cocaine remains a drug of some prevalence in this area, as well as heroin and methamphetamine.
Local participation
Part of the DEA’s presence in northeastern Indiana includes an undercover detective with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, whose official designation is “task force agent.”
Fully deputized as a federal agent, this detective carries the same powers as any other federal agent. The task force program, which melds local law enforcement under the federal umbrella, began in 1970, according to the DEA website, before the establishment of the DEA, with a pilot task force created in New York City.
These task forces are staffed by over 2,200 DEA special agents and over 2,500 state and local officers.
Cooke referred to the use of local officers being tasked into the DEA as a “force multiplier.”
The Noble County detective works narcotics cases throughout the region.
It’s a win-win. The local detective brings information from what is happening in Noble County and beyond back to his supervisors at the DEA.
The theory is the officer will get information on a small-time dealer, for example, and then use that arrest to find that person’s supplier, a bigger fish. That bigger fish may lead to an even bigger fish.
The goal, according to Cooke, is to “take that local case and expand it as far as we can. He works up the ladder.”
The DEA only has so many agents. A new one brought into the agency’s Fort Wayne office likely wouldn’t have any knowledge of the drug trade in Noble County. That’s where the local task force agents become critical, allowing the DEA to cast a wider net in the hopes of catching bigger and bigger fish.
“He knows the area,” Cooke said of Noble County’s detective. “He knows the local community. It’s really a liaison position. It’s a nice bridge.”
It’s a relationship that has borne much fruit.
“We are very proud of our relationship with local and state officials,” Cooke said.
The win for Noble County is that the officer can bring the weight of a federal agency to bare to help disrupt the supply in Noble County as well as greater northeastern Indiana.
“It’s a great deal,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “It’s a great working relationship.”
