KENDALLVILLE — Early voting has opened for the special election to select the Republican Party nomination for Kendallville City Council District 2.
Voters will be picking between incumbent Shari Targgart and challenger Ronnie Stanley, with the winner to be on the November General Election ballot.
During the May 2 primary, when polls closed and the votes were tallied in the Republican District 2 contest, Targgart came out ahead of Stanley by a 40-34 margin.
However, prior to results being counted, election officials discovered a lingering error with district maps between Kendallville’s District 2 and District 3 boundaries that appeared to have let some voters cast ballots in the primary race when they shouldn’t have been eligible.
A petition was filed with the courts. The two candidates reached a subsequent agreement stipulating that some voters who should have voted may have been turned away, while some votes had been permitted when they should not have been.
With that agreement in place, Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered a special election.
Kramer set the official election date for Aug. 1, and said that original early balloting provisions be included.
Early voting will take place Monday through Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noble County Clerk’s Office, which has been moved to the former BMV building in Albion, north of the Noble County Courthouse. The clerk’s office has been moved to that location while the Noble County Courthouse undergoes extensive renovation work.
Early voting will also be available on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the clerk’s office as well as Bridgeway Evangelical Church, 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville.
Election day balloting will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at:
• Bridgeway Evangelical Church,
• CrossPointe Family Church, 205 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville; and
• at the Avilla branch of the Noble County Public Library.
Other voting news
While Kendallville voters have yet to pick a candidate for the District 2 race, there will be two contested Kendallville city races in November’s General Election.
Republican Lance Waters is set to face off against Brett Slone, who is running as an independent, in the mayor’s race.
The Kendallville City Council District 1 race will pic incumbent Republican Regan Ford against independent Chris McCreery.
