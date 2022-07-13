LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council members agreed to fund a fair board request to provide the organization with $250,000 to build its fairgrounds caretaker a new home, but opted to pay for the project using funds from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds rather than as requested using Major Moves funds.
Ken Martin, president of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board, made the request at Monday’s LaGrange County Council meeting. He told the council members the caretaker plays a big role in keeping the property just northeast of LaGrange safe, clean, and up-to-date.
The caretaker lives in a home on the property but does not draw a salary. His responsibilities include mowing all the grass at the fairgrounds, making repairs to the dozens of buildings on the property, overseeing any building rentals, and taking care of a program that allows local RV owners to store their RV at the fairground during the winter. In return, the fair board provides him with a home and pays for the home’s utilities.
Martin said the current caretaker’s home is simply worn out.
We’re looking at putting up a new home for our groundskeeper out there,” Martin told the council members. “Currently, we have a 1979 manufactured home out there, which has been remodeled several times for him. It’s beyond repair at this point. So we are looking at putting a new home up for him.”
Martin said his organization met with representatives of Champion Homes to design a new home for the property. That home, a four-bedroom, 1700-square-foot building, delivered to the site, will cost $199,000. Martin asked the council for $250,000, the additional money to be used to build a foundation for the home- something the current home lacks – and to pay for the construction of a garage. Martin proposed using money from the county’s Major Moves Fund to build the new home.
Martin said the fair board would provide volunteer labor to help build the new home as well as the garage.
Council member Jeff Brill opened the council discussion on the matter, calling the proposal “a good project, one that’s needed.”
However, council member Harold Gingerich, who pointed out he’s a big supporter of the local 4-H program, questioned if using money from the county’s Major Moves Fund was appropriate.
“My question is why Major Moves because I don’t think it fits the requirements,” he said.
Instead, Gingerich suggested the council use funds from its ARPA fund, which he said were intended for such projects. He pointed out that Major Moves money is to be used for projects considered to be important drivers of economic development, and that a new home on the fairgrounds didn’t meet that description.
“I’ve said it numerous times that every dollar we put into 4-H probably saves up $10, so I’ve very supportive,” Gingerich said. “But I think ARPA is a more appropriate place to find the money.”
Council approved the request earmarking funds from the ARPA fund for the project.
In other matters, the council members approved creating a new item in the county budget for up to $150,000 to pay for a modernization of the county’s zoning codes.
The new zoning regulations will be placed in a document called the county’s “Unified Development Ordinance” that its developers say will zoning administrators and the Plan Commission to better oversee the county’s zoning.
Robbie Miller, the LaGrange County Zoning Administrator, said the new plan will be unveiled on Wednesday, July 27 at a Plan Commission meeting. Miller said with a new development ordinance in place, the county could address zoning issues as they exist today, rather than from a viewpoint several decades ago when the current ordinance was written.
