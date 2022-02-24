ALBION — In a first for the area, an Ohio-based development company is bringing a combined Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Albion.
Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie made the announcement during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting.
The store will be constructed in the Northridge Village area, across the street from Subway to the north and the Dollar General to the east, near the corner of Orange Street and Trailridge Road. The store will have an address of 819 Trailridge Road.
According to site development plans approved by the Albion Plan Commission, the new store will have approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space. Dollar General, which is located at 820 Trailridge Road, has approximately 9,000 square feet.
Town Council president Vicki Jellison, who sits on the plan commission, said the developer told planners combining the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree in one location will allow for more flexibility regarding inventory.
“This one here will be the first one in the area,” Jellison said of the combo store.
Ihrie credited the plan commission with its thoroughness in approving the plans in a timely fashion to allow the developer to proceed. He issued a building permit to the company that evening.
“They’re all lined up and ready to go,” Ihrie told the council.
The building could be up and ready for business within six months.
On July 6, 2015, Dollar Tree Inc. announced that it had completed the acquisition of Family Dollar Stores Inc., a leading national discount retailer offering name brands and quality, private brand merchandise, according to the company’s website. At that time, the two brands combined for more than 13,000 stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces, with sales exceeding $19 billion annually and more than 145,000 associates.
A news release reported that as of July 31, 2021, the company was then operating 15,865 stores. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.
For 35 years, Dollar Tree had sold items for $1.
Citing increased manufacturing, purchase and transportation costs — as well as pressure from stockholders — an article published in January of this year on the CNN website said, “Dollar Tree had started selling items at $1.25 and $1.50 at some stores and said it got positive positive customer feedback on the test, leading the company to announce in November (2021) that it will move to $1.25 at all of its stores.”
