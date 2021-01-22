AVILLA — A split Avilla Town Council voted Wednesday to give its 14 full-time employees a $750 hazard pay bonus.
The hazard pay was tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID is a big deal for us,” Town Marshal Glen Wills, who made the pitch for the bonus, said. “Our officers are at a lot of risk.”
Wills also asked for an extension of the COVID policy which allowed supervisors to send employees home with COVID if they believed themselves to have been exposed to the virus.
Wills gave the example of one of his employees who thought he had been exposed to the virus. The employee called Wills and asked what they should do. If the employee had come to work and later discovered he was positive for the virus, the entire police department building would have required an expensive deep cleaning, Wills told the council.
Wills had the employee stay home for a couple of days to wait and see if symptoms would develop.
The policy had allowed up to 14 days paid off in such circumstances for employees.
Wills said Rome City had recently given $1,200 in hazard pay to its full-time employees.
Councilman Bill Krock motioned to allow the $750 in hazard pay and to extend the COVID policy. Council president Paul Shepherd provided the second.
The measure passed 2-1, with Councilman Phil Puckett voting against.
In earlier discussion, Puckett said he wasn’t opposed to the hazard pay idea, per se, but thought the idea needed more time before making a decision.
“I want to do some of my own homework,” Puckett said “I’m not ready to vote for it tonight.”
Krock had no such hesitation.
“Everybody has done a great job trying to get through this,” Krock said.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council voted to throw its support behind a grant effort to finish off a dog park proposed for land the Avilla Park Board owns adjacent to the local Noble County Public Library branch.
Restore Avilla, a philanthropic group, had raised $6,000 toward the $37,000 effort.
Resident Ann Freeman has volunteered to write a grant for $30,000 to the Noble County Community Foundation to secure the funds needed to complete the project. The town council, as a municipal entity, had to show its support to make the application complete.
The park board has agreed to maintain the dog park after construction has been completed.
The library is currently in the process of extending its current parking lot to make room for potential dog park visitors.
The issue of liability was broached during the discussion, and town attorney Chad Rayle said he would like to research the issue further, but said as long as the rules of the dog park were clearly posted, the town should not be liable should dogs attack each other or a dog attacked a person.
• The council tabled a request from Wills to purchase a mobile speed sign, which would alert motorists when they are traveling faster than the posted speed on that section of road.
The model favored by Wills could be mounted to a utility pole and could be moved to other parts of town, including the park area and to the school zone.
“I like the idea that you could move it,” Puckett said. “I’m not opposed to it.”
The issue was tabled because Wills wasn’t sure the $6,570 bid price was still good. He also said he would like to get additional bids.
• The council formalized the sale of its 2006 Avilla Fire Department command vehicle to the LaOtto Fire Department for $1. The council set the date of the purchase to be after the town’s new command truck is finished sometime in February.
• The council reappointed Town Manager Bill Ley, Puckett and Shepherd to serve another term on the Avilla Plan Commission. According to Ley’s monthly report, the town still has two opening on the plan commission and two on the town’s board of zoning appeals. There is also one vacancy on the park board.
• Ley’s report also said four parcels have been sold at the town’s east industrial park, and that a grant had been resubmitted which could help extend streets, install sanitary sewers, water main and storm sewers throughout the development. The total estimated cost of the project is $3.3 million.
• The issue of falling concrete from the railroad overpass on south Main Street was also addressed in Ley’s report. Ley said there was a chunk of concrete 3-feet long and 4-6-inches square that had fallen into the road.
The CSX Railroad was contacted by the issue. Ley had contacted the railroad following a similar incident in January 2019 and nothing has been done about the situation.
