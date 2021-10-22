So you want to construct a commercial solar field in Noble County?
Here is how the process would work, according to the proposed solar zoning over lay ordinance under consideration by the Noble County Commissioners:
• A commercial development plan application must be completed and submitted.
• The plan would be reviewed by the Development Plan Committee, which would recommend to proceed to the application process to the plan commission or recommend further review.
The Development Plan Committee would consist of representatives of the county's zoning administor, highway department, INDOT (if applicable), surveyor's office, building department, floodplain administrator, Noble County Economic Development Corp. the county's GIS department; a local fire chief and an agriculture educator.
• If you make it through that stage, a formal commercial solar over lay application would need to be completed.
• The Noble County Plan Commissioner would then take over, and have the option of referring the application back to the Development Plan Commission or send the matter on to the Noble County Commissioners.
• The Noble County Commissioners would have the final say.
