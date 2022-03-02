KENDALLVILLE — Criminal investigations in Kendallville ticked up slightly last year, but police department calls for services are down overall compared to their three-year average.
That increase, however, is being driven by increased drug enforcement activity, which accounted for the difference year-to-year.
Police Chief Lance Waters delivered his annual report for the police department to the Kendallville City Council on Tuesday, highlighting the ups and downs in law enforcement in the city.
At the overview scope, total calls for service hit 14,481 in 2021, which was down about 3,200 compared to the city’s three-year average and down from about 16,000 in 2020. Those calls for service include everything officers do, from criminal investigations to traffic accidents to welfare checks and everything in between.
As for criminal investigation specifically, those made up just a fraction of the department’s total work volume, totaling 446 on the year. That’s up a little from 423 in 2020, but under the three-year average of 558.
Those included a few high-profile crimes.
In June, one person was killed and two injured in a shooting at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6, with a short manhunt resulting in the arrest of Matthew Rodriguez, who is facing pending charges for murder and attempted murder in Noble County Superior Court 1.
And in August, a man robbed the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union on U.S. 6, but police arrested suspect Lance Lombrana of Fort Wayne less than 15 minutes after the alarms went off.
The city department filed 385 different criminal charges against 242 adults during 2021 through its criminal investigations.
Property crimes held at the exact same level as 2020 — 125 reported thefts and five burglaries — as the year before, but drug crimes were up sharply as officers continue to remain hyper vigilant for narcotics and other illegal substances.
Police filed 192 drug charges in 2021, up 69 compared to the three-year average, with 85 of those being related to methamphetamine. The city also saw a small uptick in alcohol-related crimes with 75, 60 of those being driving under the influence charges.
Kendallville drug enforcement capabilities received a boost starting in 2020 when the city brought on two new K-9 units to partner with officers. Frodo and Bobi, paired with Sgt. Justin Beall and Officer Ryan Kline, respectively, have allowed officers to conduct more open air sniffs during traffic stops and other investigations, which has aided officers in locating narcotics.
The department responded to 65 different sex crime/crimes against children calls in 2021.
Traffic enforcement numbers were up notably in 2021, although that’s more likely due to increased traffic following pandemic impacts of 2020. Officers issued 264 traffic citations and 1,919 warnings, up from 197 and 1,323 in 2020, respectively.
Traffic accidents also increased as motorists got back to normal on the road, with 64 injury accidents and 472 property damage accidents, compared to 68 and 339 in 2020, respectively.
As for the rest of the thousands of calls, “suspicious activity” remains the most common type of call officers handle (610), followed by citizen assists (458), welfare check (373), juvenile incidents (353), civil complaints/disturbances (350) and animal complaints (326) rounding out the most common.
As for code enforcement, which is organized under the police umbrella, issued 436 violation notices in 2021 — 184 for grass/weed violations, 121 for rubbish and 40 for junk vehicle as the top three categories.
Code enforcement officer Terry Longsworth left one position in mid-2021 with Matt Riehm serving as the city’s part-time code enforcement officer, although Kendallville is looking to add a new full-time code enforcement officer specifically dealing with structure issues this year.
KPD got some new staff in 2021 including adding Officer Lucas Pant and dispatchers Kenia Diaz and Hunter Handshoe, and launched its drone program with Sgt. Matt Gillison certified as the city’s drone pilot.
“The Kendallville Police Department is dedicated to collaborating with the citizens of our City, civic groups, private sector organizations, and other criminal justice agencies in an effort to reduce crime, assure highway safety, protect individuals rights, and develop partnerships with those who visit and live in Kendallville,” Waters wrote in the conclusion of his report. “We are grateful for the support of the community members during 2021 and look forward to continuing cooperation in 2022.”
