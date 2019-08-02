ALBION — Candidates for two town conventions in Noble County have been set, with several Republicans vying for seats in Wolcottville.
In Rome City, where the town also uses a convention to pick candidates, don't expect to see any changes as all four Republicans holding office are the only ones on the roster.
Candidate filing for small communities that use a town convention to pick candidates instead of a primary election closed on Thursday. Wolcottville and Rome City are the only two communities in Noble County that use a convention.
Town conventions are similar to primaries in that they pick party nominees for positions, just on a smaller scale for communities that typically aren't large enough to host a May election.
Candidates file in the summer and then a town convention board is created, headed by a registered voter resident who is not currently in elected office. By Aug. 21, the political party then hosts the convention, where any registered voter affiliated with that party can then cast a vote for one of the candidates.
The winners at the party convention then are slated onto the ballot for the fall general election.
In Wolcottville, which straddles the Noble/LaGrange county line, five Republicans are seeking a single town council seat, while one additional candidate filed to challenge the incumbent clerk-treasurer.
For the council, incumbent Jason Boggs filed to run again, but he is joined by four challengers — Steven Cords, Mathew Jordan, Gene Lenders and Doug Rheinheimer Sr.
In the clerk-treasurer seat, incumbent June Wood is being challenged by Lauren Newsome.
Wood is still facing pending Level 6 felony charges for theft related to alleged misuse of town funds, with a final pre-trial hearing in her case set for December and trial set for January.
In Rome City, the only Republican candidates to file for the convention are those who are already in office.
Cheryl Clifton, Gary Furlow and Nicholas Heffner all filed to run again for the three town council seats, while Brenda Conley is the only candidate for the clerk-treasurer position.
