ALBION — Two Level 1 felony cases, the most serious criminal charges below murder, are heading to trial.
On Tuesday, final pretrial conferences in two cases came to no resolution, with defendants wanting to take their cases to a jury.
Level 1 felonies carry a sentencing range of 20-40 years in prison, if convicted.
Cameron Berkes
The first case is an attempted murder case, in which prosecutor charge that Cameron Berkes, Albion, shot at his wife several times with a handgun.
Berkes’ attorney Greg Fumarolo reported they were “ready for trial,” a four-day setting scheduled for March 3-6.
Berkes was arrested Oct. 26, 2018, after police said he fired 9-millimeter handgun multiple times at his wife during a domestic disturbance at their High Street home in Albion.
According to court documents, Berkes became upset with his wife, believing she was cheating on him. At some point, he allegedly grabbed his wife’s Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun and began to shoot at her.
His wife told investigators that after he fired at her the first time, she ran down the hall and Berkes pushed her down, causing her to fall. The wife said that at one point she went to the living room, asking him to give her the gun. According to court documents, the wife told police she was hiding around a corner when he allegedly fired again.
Charging documents indicated Berkes fired at least five shots during the incident. His wife was not hit by any of the bullets.
Originally charged with Level 4, 5 and 6 felonies, prosecutors added the attempted murder count in March after further review of the evidence.
Prosecutor Jim Mowery said in court Tuesday that the state’s DNA evidence, firearm evidence, crime scene evidence and victim are all ready to go for trial.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Robert Kirsch set a jury verification hearing for Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday represented the last opportunity for a plea agreement.
Any plea the sides may try to strike before trial can be presented to the judge, but he is not obligated to accept it or accept any terms laid out in it.
Brandon Percey
The second case heard Tuesday is a Level 1 felony child molesting case against, Brandon Percey, Cromwell.
Attorney Seth Tipton said after lengthy discussions with his client, the case has to go to a jury.
“My client and I have discussed pleading pretty much through,” Tipton said.
Those discussions appeared to have reached their conclusion with the state, too.
“There will be no further offers of plea,” Mowery said.
According to probable cause affidavits filed in Noble Superior Court 1, Percey allegedly committed the crimes against the lone victim between September 2018 and January 2019.
On Jan. 11, 2019, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hutsell was contacted by a representative of the Noble County Division of Family Services pertaining to a crime reported by a girl under the age of 14.
Hutsell interviewed the alleged victim, who was also interviewed at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children.
Percey was brought into the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for questioning and subsequently arrested, according to Hutsell.
The girl reported to police that the alleged crimes began with fondling in September and escalated into sexual intercourse.
Originally scheduled as a second setting for the same week in March, both sides asked the trial be bumped back at least a couple of months. Mowery said he is still waiting on some physical evidence to be analyzed by the Indiana State Police and both sides will need to prep for a three-day trial.
A new final pre-trial was set for June 30, with a new trial date set for July 29-31.
