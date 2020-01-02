ALBION — A Wolcottville man facing charges for a shooting in a Main Street garage in Kendallville that sent one person to the hospital in February has taken a plea.
Kyle Gibson, 28, pleaded guilty in Noble Circuit Court on Dec. 23 as part of a plea agreement. Originally charged with a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery, Gibson has pleaded guilty to added charges of carrying a handgun with a license, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
The original aggravated battery charge will be dismissed.
According to the terms of the plea agreement, the sentences received on the two new charges will be served consecutively, Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said, meaning Gibson faces a possible sentencing range between 1 1/2 years and 8 1/2 years.
The sentence in this case will also be served consecutive to any suspended sentence ordered into executed time in a separate Level 6 felony case.
The exact length of Gibson’s sentence will be determined by the court at a sentencing hearing on Feb. 11.
Police were called to the area of North Main and Wayne streets at 11:05 p.m. on Feb. 4 on a report of possible shots fired in the area. Officers from Kendallville, Avilla and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department arrived to investigate.
While at the scene, police received a call from Parkview Noble Hospital that the emergency department had just received a patient with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was dropped off by two people who left without providing any information, according to a Kendallville Police Department news release.
The victim was treated at Parkview Noble but later transferred to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition following the shooting.
While investigating at the scene, police determined that a shooting took place in a garage behind a residence in the 300 block of North Main Street. After the shooting, the victim was then transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle and left at the ER.
Police had issued a public call for help in locating Gibson and a woman who officers believed was with him. They were located early in the morning on Feb. 6 in a Fort Wayne hotel, where Gibson was arrested on an active warrant.
