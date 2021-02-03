LAGRANGE— LaGrange County Miracle Tree has been award a $5,000 grant from LaGrange County Community Foundation to support its mission of helping youth escape from crisis and poverty situations. The award comes from the COVID-19 Recovery Grant from the LCCF.
Kailie Snyder-Farnsworth, president of Lagrange County Miracle Tree Inc, said the funds would be used to help children by helping to meet essential needs during its annual Christmas campaign, or during those crisis or poverty situations.
“This past holiday, we were able to help 41 families. That equals about 114 children community-wide. Ten more children now have a proper bed to sleep in, six more children now have a proper car seat for safe transportation and almost every child who was part of the program received proper bedding with new blankets and much needed pillows. Our program seen a 338% increase and we were able to meet that demand because of receiving this grant,” Snyder-Farnsworth said.
LaGrange County Miracle Tree Inc. was established in 2019 by Snyder-Farnsworth, based on a long standing Noble County program. Snyder-Farnsworth said she noticed many children in need and decided to do her part to give back to the community.
Her organization’s mission is to meet the essential needs of children through an annual Christmas giving campaign. LaGrange County Miracle Tree Inc. focuses solely on LaGrange County children with the hope that by doing so they are helping to eliminate both the emotional and financial burden of struggling families.
The LCCF, established in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a charitable organization with the mission to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service within the community. The foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
For more information, contact the LCCF at 463-4363 or visit lccf.net.
