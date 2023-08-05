LAGRANGE — The Northeast Indiana Steam & Gas Association will be hosting the Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Show in partnership with the LaGrange County 4-H Fair on Aug. 10-12.
The year’s Steam and Gas Show will be the 41st installment of the festival, and will have a special feature of Case-branded tractors. This year’s show promises to be a fun event for the entire family.
Starting on Thursday, the gates will be open all day for the community to come and look at some of the best farming equipment from the day. Friday evening will feature live music in the pavilion by Full Measure, a classic country band. In addition, there will be a tractor and engine parade on both Friday and Saturday.
Saturday morning will host the antique tractor pull, which is sure to be a spectacle. Throughout the festival there will be other activities, including a 125 horsepower steam engine exhibit, a chance to witness plowing with a steam engine tractor and several different special interest activities taking place within the pavilion.
In addition to all the machinery exhibits, the festival functions as a trading post, flea market, an arts and crafts show and will have a wide variety of farm toy exhibits. The show opens at 9 a.m. each day.
Admission is $5 for people 12 and older. Children younger than 12 and exhibitors are admitted for free.
The LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds will be opening the campgrounds, making them available for visitors for the duration of the weekend. Tickets for the show will be available at the gate.
