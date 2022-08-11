ROME CITY — Rome City puts on a party this weekend for its annual Chautauqua Days festival, with a concert, parade, Kids Block Party, ice cream eating contest and a church service on Boy Scout Island.
Acoustic artist Mike Conley of Fort Wayne will kick off the festival Friday with his performance of a variety of cover tunes from 7-9 p.m. for “Lyrics at Lakeside,” at Lakeside Park. Conley grew up in Kendallville and now hosts open-mic nights at Mad Anthony Brewery in Fort Wayne.
On Saturday, grand marshal Glenn Coe Sr. will lead the parade down Kelly Street at 2 p.m. Coe has served as commander of the veterans honor guard for many years and has volunteer s countless hours each week to American legion Post 381 in Rome City.
The 2022 parade theme is “Summer Memories.” The banner will be presented by Katie Edholm and Lily Studebaker, both members of families who have spent their summers on Sylvan Lake.
Rome City Chamber’s Citizen of the Year, Dr. June Vandover of Sylvan Lake Animal Clinic, and Business of the Year, Sylvan Shores Diner, will be riding in the parade.
Children’s book author Kiaya Martin and her Great Dane, Bullet, are a new parade entry this year. Other parade entries include Miss Noble County Ally Barker and the East Noble Marching Knights.
A Kids Block Party will immediately follow the parade in the parking lot at the Town Hall. The block party offers free activities for kids, including free hot dogs, chips and bottled water, courtesy of Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church. Face painting, a bounce house and train rides are also free.
Martin will have a book reading at 3:30 p.m. of her book, “Blue Bullet Rides in Mommy’s Mustang,” followed by a book signing. Books will be available to buy for a cash-only purchase price of $12. Her great Danes, Bullet and Axle, will join her.
This year, Sundaes on Sylvan will hold its ice cream eating contest at 4 p.m. as part of the block party. Sign up in advance at the ice cream shop in downtown Rome City.
Delta Theta Tau Sorority’s ‘Over the Dam Duck Race” will take place after the parade. The annual rubber duck race is a fundraiser for the Indiana Search and Response Canine Team to cover the cost of expenses and equipment for the dogs.
Jan Abbs and her team set up the duck race at the spillway in Sycamore Park and rescue the rubber ducks. Prize money is awarded to the winning duck owners. Ducks may be purchased for $5 each from sorority members, by calling Cathy at 260-302-7909 or at Nancy’s Cutting House in Rome City.
Festival visitors can finish off the day’s activities with a pork chop dinner served from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at America Legion Post 381, Kelly Street Extended. Bring lawn chairs to enjoy the Junk Yard Band in the legion post’s backyard.
On Sunday, Rome City Lions Club will provide rides out to Boy Scout Island for Church on the Island at 9:30 a.m.
The festival ends Sunday with Sylvan Lake Improvement Association’s annual decorated boat parade at 1 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Public Access Site. The parade begins at the access site and proceeds counter-clockwise around the lake. Contact the association on its Facebook page to be entered in the parade.
