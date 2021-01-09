DECATUR — A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Kendallville man on multiple charges Thursday evening in Adams County.
Tyler Alt, 25, was booked into the Noble County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a schedule II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, Trooper Anthony Repass conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation on U.S. 27 in Decatur at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday.
During the course of this traffic stop, the driver of the stopped vehicle, Alt, apparently became non-compliant with Repass’s basic verbal commands, and after asking Alt to exit the vehicle, the non-compliant behavior continued and quickly escalated to physical resistance.
Repass eventually had to to escort Alt to the ground, according to the release, where the trooper was then able to more effectively gain control and place Alt in handcuffs. Neither Alt nor Repass were injured during the altercation.
Further investigation discovered Alt to be operating on a suspended driver’s license, and also found him to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.
