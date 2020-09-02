KENDALLVILLE — Just as it has the past two years, this year’s Kendallville 2021 budget features two ongoing major expenditures and raises for most city employees.
The Kendallville Common Council received its first look at the budget after it was presented on first reading during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The $14.7 million budget that was presented is an increase of 2.52% from 2020. The presented general fund budget is 4.39%, just above the suggested growth of 4.2%. The 2020 budget was $12.1 million.
Two of the major expenditures, which have been in the budget since 2019, are the ongoing payments for the cleanup costs from the demolition of the McCray facility and engineering costs for Phases I and II of the Drake Road reconstruction project. The budget also contains a 2.5% raise for most employees.
“All of our employees are essential and have served us very well especially during the times of COVID,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
While other governmental units went on temporary furlough or moved to part-time hours in 2020 at the outset of the pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home order, Kendallville employees stayed on full-time hours.
The 2019 budget and 2020 budget also included pay raises for city employees. In 2020, city employees also received a 2.5% pay increase.
The payment for the McCray demolition is $225,000 and engineering for Phase I and II of the Drake Road project is $111,000.
The city adopted a multi-year payback plan on the cleanup of the massive industrial facility that burned in June 2018. This year, the mayor also indicated the city will be doing more to remove existing concrete, remove weeds and improve safety on the lot ahead of future development.
Part of the cost of that upcoming work is coming in the form of a new excavator the city is buying and financing over four years and one of its first jobs will be at the McCray site busting up and removing concrete.
In presenting the budget, Handshoe said it is her belief that the budget is a road map for the ensuing year.
“I would like to thank our dedicated department heads, the clerk-treasurer and the finance committee for the hours involved in the preparation of the budget,” she said.
Other major expenditures include the police department, fire department, local streets and roads and the storm sewer fund.
A proposed longevity bonus for police officers and firefighters who stay with the department for 20 years or more is also in the budget. This money will be coming from the Public Safety Local Option Income Tax.
“We are losing our seasoned officers who offer great leadership to our junior officers and it was felt this is an opportunity to incentivize them to stay,” Handshoe said.
A stipend is also being proposed for those officers who are willing to live inside the core of the city, where the majority of the crime is.
The police department is planning on replacing two vehicles in 2021 and has added two K-9 officers, which has resulted in an increase for supplies and veterinarian bills.
The fire department will be using its Rural Firefighter fund to replace its 1999 and 2000 model grass trucks. This purchase is not reflected in the general fund.
Handshoe reported that the Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance has indicated a 4.2% growth for 2021.
During the meeting, the board was also presented with a plan to change the traffic flow around East Noble High School. The proposal would make Town Street between Lisle and Henry streets a one-way street going south. A stop sign will also be placed at the intersection of Town and Lisle streets for northbound traffic, which will now have to go east or west on Henry Street.
Parking will also be prohibited on the east side of Town Street from Lisle to Henry streets and the west side of Town Street from Lisle to Henry streets.
The new proposal will bring the number of buses traveling down Lisle Street from 22 a day to two. The majority of the traffic will now be routed down Henry Street.
The proposal was brought to the board in 2019, but after some discussion the matter was tabled and the changes never went into effect as council members reviewed the issue further.
Councilman Steven Clouse said he appreciated the patience of the neighborhood residents and the school.
“This is something we should have done a year ago. It just fell through the cracks,” he said.
The proposal will have to go through two additional readings. The budget process will also include two additional readings and a public hearing for residents of the city to voice their opinion on the budget.
