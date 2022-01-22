TOPEKA — A group of Topeka Elementary School students were recently lauded for their achievements in math, reading, and life skills.
The students were celebrating their 100th day at school.
Students who made strides in math and reading this last quarter were singled out for their accomplishments. Students who demonstrated outstanding improvement in life skills – self-control, honesty, trustworthiness, cooperation, respect, character, kindness, compassion, service, leadership, citizenship, integrity, fairness, teamwork, responsibility, diligence, perseverance, courage, self-discipline and sportsmanship.
The school’s principal, Becky Siegel, talks with students each week about a different aspect of developing good life skills. At the end of the quarter, teachers select two students per room that demonstrated outstanding use or improvement.
