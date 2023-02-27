KENDALLVILLE — There’s more work to be done when it comes to updating the city’s tax abatement guidelines.
Next month, the city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee hopes to host the city council president to hash out their differences and come to an agreeable compromise.
In Monday’s meeting at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, the quorum-less EDAC held a lengthy discussion about the status of its abatement guidelines, which were submitted to the council for consideration last month.
Tax abatements allow a company to phase in the amount of taxes they pay each year on new buildings or new equipment. The first year, they pay no taxes, but in following years the amount phases in by a percentage based on the length of the abatement. For example, with a five-year abatement, the business pays 20 percent in year one, 40 percent in year two, and so on.
Tax abatements generally save companies around half of the taxes they would have otherwise paid during the term.
Here’s what was proposed:
• Three-year abatement — Minimum investment of $100,000, must create at least five new jobs, wages must average $17.50 per hour.
That’s a drop from a previous investment level of $250,000 under the current guidelines, and a hike in the wage numbers from $15 per hour.
• Five-year abatement — Minimum investment of $500,000, must create at least 10 new jobs, wages for all employees must average $17.50, wages for new jobs must be $20 per hour or higher.
The investment total is the same, but the wage figures are hiked from a $16.50 per hour average under the current guidelines.
• Seven-year abatement — Minimum investment of $2.5 million, must create at least 15 new jobs, wages for all employees must average $17.50, wages for new jobs must be $20 per hour or higher.
Investment and average wage numbers remain the same, with the addition of the new $20 per hour requirement for new positions.
The council had referred the suggestions to its law and ordinance committee for review.
EDAC member Jerry Steinbarger gave an update on the committee meeting he had about the proposed guidelines, describing the discussion between himself, Council President Jim Dazey and others as “heated” as they debated the topic.
Steinbarger said two topics were sticking points for the council team — proposed wage averages tied to different abatement levels and job creation numbers.
Steinbarger said the city felt the wage numbers were too high and that it would exclude several industries from qualifying for incentives.
Tara Streb of Be Noble, the Noble County Economic Development Corp., noted that a recent county wage study would support that $20 per hour starting wage is “not realistic” for most employers.
Although the number is high, committee members reiterated past discussions that they went higher because abatements are an incentive and the philosophical question before them was, do they want to incentivize job creation that doesn’t pay a livable wage for a worker?
As for job creation requirements, those currently aren’t a part of the city’s guidelines after the last update in late 2018.
Job creation was dumped as a requirement because employers were majorly struggling to find new workers and fill open positions as the labor market was tightening. That problem hasn’t gone away and actually has gotten worse as county and state unemployment remains at historical lows and hundreds of positions in the county remain unfilled.
Still, after lengthy discussion, Steinbarger said the city side sounded agreeable to leaving the job numbers in as presented.
Steinbarger then pitched to the EDAC that he felt the resolution needs some consideration for a 10-year abatement. This current proposal stripped that out as a possibility.
“I’m very convinced in my own mind that at some point in time … we have to have that in there to cover the possibility of a new company. It’s going to happen with a new company, I don’t think it’s going to happen with an existing company. We have the shell building out there, if a new company comes in, their investments are going to be in the millions,” Steinbarger said.
Steinbarger acknowledged that back when 10-year abatements were first introduced into state law that he was a vehement opponent. Then he changed his mind when Kendallville successfully courted Courier printing to town and noted he thinks it still needs to be available.
“My experience is that it is economic development blackmail,” Steinbarger said. “If we don’t do it, Auburn is going to. If Auburn doesn’t do it, Huntington will.”
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe noted she didn’t disagree with that, and that site selectors ask for an incentive package when reviewing potential new locations.
Instead of having the 10-year abatement as a regular option like the shorter abatements, Steinbarger asked whether having a statement that a longer abatement could be considered for special projects might suffice.
“At one point I think we did have a statement that other options would be looked at or considered,” Ken Olry of Flint & Walling said.
Committee member Scott Frick said the benefit and reasoning for having a guidelines schedule — even though they are guidelines and the EDAC or the city council could choose to deviate from them if desired — is to create some uniformity in the process.
Although he agreed with Steinbarger’s assertion that no two projects are the same, having the same starting point allows companies to know what they might or might not qualify for coming into the process.
“It gives us an out of some standardization so we’re not treating some corporate citizens different than others,” Frick said.
Ultimately, there’s more work to be done.
Steinbarger asked to host Dazey at the EDAC next month so he could speak for himself and describe his concerns in person and then the committee could have back-and-forth and find some consensus.
