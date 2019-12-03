LAGRANGE – The holiday season is a time of generosity and fellowship within the local community.
LaGrange County REMC is privileged to have members who choose to give back throughout the year through its Operation Round Up program.
Nearly 75% of members allow the electric cooperative to round up their bills every month. Those few dollars add up quickly and have a huge impact in helping their neighbors and community.
The REMC awards the funds to nonprofit, community-based organizations in LaGrange County each quarter, benefiting the communities its members and the cooperative belong to.
In the latest distribution of the LaGrange County REMC Operation Round Up program, totaling more than $7,500, the co-op was able to give back to local schools and food banks.
The recipients of funding from the October distribution include:
• LaGrange County Council on Aging, $3,000, to help match funds for a new vehicle, which will provide transportation to residents of LaGrange County
• LaGrange First Church of God – Night to Shine, $2,830, to rent the Expo Barn and two limos for the Night to Shine event, which provides a prom for young adults with special needs
• Boomerang Backpacks, $750, to send food-filled backpacks home with Westview and Prairie Heights students who may not otherwise have meals for the weekend
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $1,000, to pay for processing deer, large game and livestock that is distributed to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County and Community Harvest Food Bank
To be considered for the next cycle of disbursements, local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the LaGrange County REMC office by Thursday, Jan. 2.
Applications are available now at the LaGrange County REMC office in LaGrange or can be downloaded from lagrangeremc.com, under “Programs.”
