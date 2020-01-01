LAGRANGE — An allegedly intoxicated LaGrange man who shot out the window of a locked truck just to get at his keys spent a night in jail after being charged with criminal recklessness by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to a report released by sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a complaint about shots fired reported they observed Lonnie Christian, 50, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, driving a motor vehicle around on a property. The then learned Christian, who had early been in possession of handgun, used that weapon to shot out of window of the truck in order to retrieve the vehicle’s keys. That shot, police said, endangering the lives of passing motorists on C.R. 950E.
Christian was transported to the LaGrange County Jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
