KENDALLVILLE — This year has already been one of the busiest for the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission’s facade program and things haven’t slowed down as the board approved four more matching grants for building owners in downtown and on U.S. 6.
The four grants represent another $37,000-plus that owners are putting into improvements on their buildings including roof work, windows, paint and awnings.
The rate of grant-making in 2021 has already exceeded the total given out in 2020 and board members have had to transfer more money into its facade fund to keep pace.
The city’s facade grant program matches 50% of the cost of exterior building improvements up to $15,000 for any building in the city’s tax increment financing district, which covers basically everything from Drake Road north on Main Street and the entire east-west corridor on U.S. 6 to the edges of the city limits.
Kendallville’s grant program is more generous than most, with a higher matching cap as well as also allowing for improvements such as roofs, which are often excluded from facade programs in other communities.
On Wednesday, the commission considered five requests, granting four and rejecting one.
First, Carla Lowe of Carla’s 5 Bucks Antiques and Such at 128 S. Main St. presented an amended facade grant request to one that had been approved earlier this year after the manufacturer had to requote some windows.
Lowe noted that the size of windows she needs were different from the original items quoted and came in at a higher price. Previously approved at $4,000, the overage was an additional $1,699, with the board approving 50% of the new cost.
Next, Kathy Young of Young’s Family Funeral Home at 222 S. State St. requested a grant to replace 22 windows at the funeral home at a total cost of $13,385.46.
Young said they’ve recently had some windows replaced with great results and are moving forward with doing the rest.
“It’s made such a difference in those rooms we’ve replaced,” Young said.
She noted it’s likely the delivery on the windows will take at least eight weeks before installation can start. Typically projects have to be completed within three months of approval, but the commission recognized that delivery times and supply chain issues have made that difficult. They encouraged Young to communicate her timeline if the work will take longer to complete and then approved the 50/50 grant.
Next, the commission reviewed a request for 107 S. Main St., which is currently vacant but was most recently the Blue Heron ice cream shop.
The owners quoted $4,620.90 for a front door as well as paint and awning work. The building also just recently suffered window damage when an errant deer bounded through downtown earlier this week and smashed through the glass into the building before escaping and running away, so the commission may receive a future request for a window replacement, which was not included in Wednesday’s request.
Board members approved that 50/50 grant for the work.
And fourth, they considered a request from Larry Lash of Splash-N-Dash Car Wash for a new metal roof at the 850 W. North St. location.
Lash said the old roof is leaking and causing water damage, but that he also wants to get a new roof in place as he plans to invest in solar panels for both the U.S. 6 and downtown location in the future and having the new roof will make way for the panel install.
The board approved that, too, thanking Lash for the improvements he’s making at his car wash locations. He’s received facade grants recently for his downtown location, including one that helped put up a decorative fence along the sidewalk along his property line.
Commission members did review and reject one application which was delivered late Tuesday.
Ron Wallen requested funds for facade work at The Breakfast House, 323 S. Main St., for upgrades including painting, roofing, siding and sealing the parking lot.
Commission members reviewed the request but were concerned that it was put together in a rush and incomplete.
First, facade grants can’t be used for parking lot improvements, so that part was discounted immediately. After that, the request lacked multiple quotes for the other work described, with commission President Kristen Johnson stating she had talked to him on Tuesday afternoon at which point he had quickly tried to cobble together some additional prices for paint and other work.
Building owners are requested to provide at least three quotes for work and are also asked to be present at the meeting in order to discuss their project and answer questions.
Board member Loren Allen said he knows the Breakfast House is undergoing a major renovation inside and out, but that the request wasn’t complete and should be rejected and resubmitted in order to meet the guidelines.
“I’d love to see them get it done but they have to do it right,” Allen said. “We need three (quotes) if we can get it, but three different areas of work being done here, we need three bids for each one.
“Let’s make him start over again,” Allen said.
Non-voting East Noble School Board Member Brent Durbin agreed, noting he couldn’t remember the board ever rejecting a facade grant that was submitted in complete and correct form.
After the approvals, Johnson noted the amount of facade work that has come through the commission this year.
In 2019, the RDC approved about $32,000 in grants. In 2020, that doubled to around $64,000. This year, the RDC has almost doubled its 2020 total and the year isn’t halfway over.
Because of the pace of grants, the board approved transferring $20,000 more from its reserves to the facade grant fund in order to fuel future projects.
