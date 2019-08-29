ALBION — Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility and Warden Charles Bowen are pleased to announce the graduation of 20 residents from a nationally recognized welding program.
On Thursday, Aug. 15, Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility joined its partner, Ivy Tech Community College-Fort Wayne campus, to celebrate the graduating class of 20 male offenders who have earned their nationally recognized American Welding Society (AWS) certifications.
Warden Bowen addressed the graduates commending their class’s 100% passing rate for the course.
“Keep this momentum going and you can achieve great things for you and your family,” Bowen said.
Each student who qualifies for the welding course is placed into a work-release program and has an opportunity to start a career with local employers while remaining incarcerated. The ultimate goal is to maintain continuous employment upon release.
As a part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Agenda, the program trains men at the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility how to weld with the ultimate goal of aligning them with gainful employment in the industry upon their release. Welding is an exceptional pathway for released offenders, providing higher pay rates and stable employment upon re-entry. Currently Indiana’s correctional facilities house about 27,000 offenders. More than 90 percent of them will eventually be released back into Hoosier communities.
The correctional facility has been partnering with area manufacturers in recent months to provide worker training and labor to firms badly in need of workers.
The 38-bed work release facility opened at the end of January and has partnered inmates transitioning back to public life with local firms. Carlex in Ligonier has had 22 placements from Chain O’ Lakes at its facility and managers at the plant have reported minimal problems.
Inmates receive job training at the local factories and many have been offered permanent employment after their release from incarceration.
Job skills and employment have been identified as key factors that can help reduce recidivism in offenders, ensuring that they stay clear of the legal system in the future.
