Two WN elementary schoolers saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

LIGONIER — Tragedy almost struck Ligonier this week.
But, quick action from family, police and medical responders on Monday saved the lives of two boys with high levels of carbon monoxide in their systems.
Jeremy Yoder, 10, and brother Brian, 8, were home from school Monday because of closures from icy roads.
To keep the boys occupied, mom Amy Yoder called her husband Devon and asked if there were any chores they could help out with.
“They like to help my husband with responsibilities, just to learn responsibility,” Amy said.
One thing could be done, which was to wash out tiny drinker dishes in the barn for the family’s ducks. The boys went out to finish the chores together.
Around lunchtime, Amy sent her six-year-old daughter and her four-year-old out to tell the boys to pause their work and come in to eat.
But her daughter came back with troubling news.
“My six-year-old came back and said, ‘Mommy, there’s something wrong with the boys. They’re laying down,’” Amy said. “I just ran.”
She found both Jeremy and Brian lying in the barn and pulled them out to a sawdust-covered area, away from where they were. Then, she called 911, and realized her boys were poisoned with carbon monoxide.
Amy ran back out and pulled the boys further outside the barn, Jeremy was vomiting, but still unresponsive.
Ligonier Police Officers Mike Alexander and Jason Shearer, who is also a school resource officer for West Noble schools, both responded to the call of two unresponsive children.
They met at the house, and each tended to a boy, trying to get them to respond.
“Once we saw some sort of life, we just tried to concentrate on their breathing,” Alexander said.
“Jeremy, he was touch-and-go. We didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Shearer said.
Once medical personnel arrived, both boys were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, and then released at about 8:30 that night.
Alexander said the carbon monoxide came from a water heater when the boys were washing out the drinkers.
“Somebody had put a hot water heater in a wash basin or wash bin in the barn,” he said. “And apparently, he thought it was ventless. However, it was propane gas.”
As per the doctor’s orders, the boys stayed home Tuesday to recover. That’s when Alexander, Jason and Christopher Shearer (another SRO for West Noble) and Primary Principal Brian Shepherd visited the family to check on them.
The boys were completely fine, the officers said, other than exhaustion from the accident.
Jason talked to Brian and asked if he could hear him telling him who he was and what to do while he was unresponsive, and he said he could, but his body wasn’t letting him react.
“He said, ‘Officer Shearer, I tried to make it to the door because I wasn’t feeling right, but my body wouldn’t let me,’” Jason said.
The boys went back to school Wednesday, with encouragement from their mom.
“Jeremy, he’s very soft-hearted, and he doesn’t like if everyone asks him questions. So, this morning, I had to cheer him up, and I said, ‘Everybody wants to see you today,’” Amy said.
And now, Amy said her family is planning on checking the carbon monoxide detector in their home, just to be safe.
“I think we’re still all in shock,” Amy said. “I just can’t thank the Lord enough that everyone’s still here.”
