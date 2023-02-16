KENDALLVILLE — “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens,” a murder mystery comedy, will give East Noble theater audiences a different experience when it opens tonight at 7 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium.
For one thing, the audience will be sitting on the Munk Stage, in the round on three sides, and interacting with the actors to solve a murder. Add in vivid storm effects and stylish, evocative costumes and the audience is immersed in the action
East Noble teacher Suzette White directs a cast of 16 and a crew of five for the winter play. Performances are tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, children and seniors age 60 and older.
White said she wanted to give her actors and crew the experience of performing in the round, even though this stage won’t be a perfect circle. The performers, accustomed to always facing the audience, have to learn to adjust to their backs facing the parts of the audience at times as they deliver their lines loud enough for everyone to hear.
“The audience will have hors d’oeuvres and sip fake champagne with the cast,” White said. “There could be 67 audience members on stage.”
White said the challenge with this production is working in a small space with 16 cast members, in a fast-paced plot with the audience just two feet away.
White is a first-time director, but has previous experience as a cast member. Her three children were performers, so she has that “theater mom” experience as well.
“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” is a show that relies less on technical effects and more on acting skills, White said.
The play is a murder mystery comedy, with the plot revolving around a tyrannical millionaire named Edward Worthington and a bevy of relatives, business associates and household staff who have reason to wish him dead.
The cast members, in order of appearance, are:
Allegra Worthington: Molly McCord
Tony Blackwell: Jack Christian
Walter/Edward Worthington III/James McMillan: Gabe Zimmerman
Justine Worthington: Dakota Rodgers
Debra Worthington: Emma White
Beatrice Worthington: Katie White
Roy Phillips: Gabe McCord
Connie Phillips: Addison Hampshire
Peggy Sue Brumley: Claire Replogle
Lawrence Tate: Trevor Stinson
Hollister: Manny Pita
Mrs. Vickers: Alina Brinker
Pierre: Maverick Butler
Edith: Macy Blackman
Dr. Who: Lex McBride
Officer Maeve: Gracie Short
Officer Clyde: Connor Owens
Crew members are Lex McBride, student director; Nate Huth, stage manager; Tyler Baker, assistant stage manager; Sierra Crump, lights; and Ellie Coblentz, property manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.