Cast and crew members pause for a photo during rehearsal for “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens.” Seated from left are Emma White, Katie White, Addison Hampshire, Gabe McCord, Claire Replogle, Sierra Crump and Tyler Baker. Standing, from left, are Maverick Butler, Alina Brinkman, Macy Blackman, Dakota Rodgers, Connor Owens, Lex McBride, Molly McCord, Gabe Zimmerman, Jack Christian, Trevor Stinson, Manny Pita and Ellie Coblentz.

KENDALLVILLE — “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens,” a murder mystery comedy, will give East Noble theater audiences a different experience when it opens tonight at 7 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium.

For one thing, the audience will be sitting on the Munk Stage, in the round on three sides, and interacting with the actors to solve a murder. Add in vivid storm effects and stylish, evocative costumes and the audience is immersed in the action

East Noble teacher Suzette White directs a cast of 16 and a crew of five for the winter play. Performances are tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students, children and seniors age 60 and older.

White said she wanted to give her actors and crew the experience of performing in the round, even though this stage won’t be a perfect circle. The performers, accustomed to always facing the audience, have to learn to adjust to their backs facing the parts of the audience at times as they deliver their lines loud enough for everyone to hear.

“The audience will have hors d’oeuvres and sip fake champagne with the cast,” White said. “There could be 67 audience members on stage.”

White said the challenge with this production is working in a small space with 16 cast members, in a fast-paced plot with the audience just two feet away.

White is a first-time director, but has previous experience as a cast member. Her three children were performers, so she has that “theater mom” experience as well.

“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” is a show that relies less on technical effects and more on acting skills, White said.

The play is a murder mystery comedy, with the plot revolving around a tyrannical millionaire named Edward Worthington and a bevy of relatives, business associates and household staff who have reason to wish him dead.

The cast members, in order of appearance, are:

Allegra Worthington: Molly McCord

Tony Blackwell: Jack Christian

Walter/Edward Worthington III/James McMillan: Gabe Zimmerman

Justine Worthington: Dakota Rodgers

Debra Worthington: Emma White

Beatrice Worthington: Katie White

Roy Phillips: Gabe McCord

Connie Phillips: Addison Hampshire

Peggy Sue Brumley: Claire Replogle

Lawrence Tate: Trevor Stinson

Hollister: Manny Pita

Mrs. Vickers: Alina Brinker

Pierre: Maverick Butler

Edith: Macy Blackman

Dr. Who: Lex McBride

Officer Maeve: Gracie Short

Officer Clyde: Connor Owens

Crew members are Lex McBride, student director; Nate Huth, stage manager; Tyler Baker, assistant stage manager; Sierra Crump, lights; and Ellie Coblentz, property manager.

