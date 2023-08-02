LAGRANGE — The Lagrange County Habitat for Humanity is hosting its 27th annual benefit auction on Friday in Shipshewana, starting at 4 p.m.
Funds raised from the auction will go toward funding for the organization's operation, and will in part go toward putting a family in a new home.
While the Habitat for Humanity in Lagrange does fundraising all year, the auction has proven to be their primary source of funding. They have turned this into a yearly tradition that attracts people from all around Michiana.
This year looks to be one with the most enticing pool of items to date.
Habitat for Humanity has built a collection of quilts, comforters, power tools, household items and appliances, various yard and home implements, farming equipment, vintage buggies and a smorgasbord of gift cards and certificates.
The crown jewels of the auction?
How about not one, but two, 2023 4-sleeper camper trailers built and donated by Riverside RV in LaGrange.
What could be lost in all the shuffle and bustle of the auction itself is that this is a fundraiser.
The ultimate end goal is to construct a new home, beginning next spring. Every year the auction brings large lump-sums of revenue, and in turn, helps boost each Habitat project.
Next year's project will then become home to a local partner family, selected by Habitat for Humanity.
The partner family will have to go through a variety of qualification screens, and if approved, it will be given the keys to a brand new home at zero percent interest on the mortgage. While the family will still pay for the home itself, the goal of Habitat for Humanity is to help local families reach complete self-sufficiency.
The hopes are to have this project cleared to break ground by the spring of 2024.
The auction itself is scheduled to take place at the Shipshewana Auction Barn at 345 S. VanBuren St., with the quilt auction to follow at 5 p.m.
A haystack supper will be provided by LaGrange County 4-H and will also include beef, pork, ice cream and Amish pies.
