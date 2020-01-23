CROMWELL — Cromwell began its state-mandated demonstration period Jan. 1 to show that its wastewater treatment plant is in compliance with its Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s permits.
Bill Boyle of DLZ told the Cromwell Town Council on Tuesday night that the demonstration period is now on the clock for one year.
During the demonstration period, the town’s wastewater treatment plant may not have any incidents of non-compliance with its discharge permits. Any incident would reset the clock to zero, and the demonstration period would restart.
Josh Koontz of Astbury said during his report that the demonstration period was nearly in jeopardy on Jan. 11, when the two pumps and a lift station couldn’t keep up with heavy rain. The crisis was averted by pumping excess water from the lift station into trucks to be hauled away, Koontz said.
Seven loads of wastewater were removed from the lift station, which was refilling rapidly because of rainfall. Each pump can move 200 gallons of water per minute, Koontz said.
In his report, Koontz said smoke tests were completed last fall, which revealed leaks and other issues in a number of homes in town. Homeowners will be getting letters with the details on what the test found, issues that will need to be corrected and the deadline for the homeowner to complete for repairs.
Koontz said the town’s two wells are original installations, done in 2000 and 2001. He called it a “miracle” that the wells have performed without problems for 19 years. He said both wells should be pulled for evaluation and maintenance.
The council approved Koontz’s request to spend $2,060 to Everpark for maintenance of the town’s generators.
In other business, council member Jerry Pauley was reelected president and new council member Tiffanie Gudakunst will serve as vice president. A third seat, vacated by Devon Miller’s retirement from the council, awaits an appointment by Noble County Republican chairman Seth Tipton.
Jerry Pauley said the town’s agreement for Noble County for building and planning services is complete. The town has paid for its services from the county for a year.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley was absent from the meeting to attend a conference in Indianapolis this week.
