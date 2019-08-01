LAGRANGE — A glitch in one of the circuit boards inside the computerized brain that controls the elevators in the new LaGrange County justice services building prompted those elevators not to work Tuesday, just as they were to be inspected by the state.
That problem will likely mean another delay for the oft-delayed project that’s about six months behind its original target opening.
State inspectors, along with technicians from Otis Elevator, the company that built and installed the elevators, were in town Tuesday for a formal elevator inspection. Getting those elevators inspected and certified as safe is one of the last remaining hurdles the county needs to clear before the building can be opened to staff. The elevators are needed to help move in the furniture, computers and phone systems required to the offices in that building up and running.
But when it came time for the inspectors to get started, the elevators simply refused to work.
“This was really a complete surprise,” said Larry Miller, president of the LaGrange County Commissioners. Miller said Otis technicians were in the building Monday and the elevators had operated flawlessly.
Miller said Otis technicians told him they are confident that the problem is a failed circuit board inside the elevator’s computerized control system. The repair isn’t expected to be complicated, however, it might take some time to get the new circuit board shipped here.
“That was a huge surprise. Of all the things not to work,” Miller said. “They (the Otis Elevators Company technicians) were in there just the day before and used the elevator. Everything was working perfectly.”
To complicate matters, the state inspectors are not expected to be able to return to LaGrange to complete the state mandated inspection for some time.
“With the state fair just about to start, those people are busy,” he explained. “I talked to one of the state inspectors. It’s going to be at least a week or two before they can get back up here.”
The building was originally expected to be ready for occupancy by February, but the weather pushed back those plans to late March. More rain pushed the date back to June and more weather-related delays pushed the finish date back to July. Miller is now looking at the middle or end of August.
The building will be the new home for the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office and the LaGrange County Probation Department. The prosecutor’s office is currently located in the basement of the LaGrange County Annex building and the probation department is in the basement of the LaGrange County Courthouse. Both offices have been plagued with problems caused by being located in a building’s basement.
Unusual weather and problems scheduling subcontractors delayed the new building’s opening by more than six months. Just as the construction on the $3.8 million building got underway, heavy rains forced construction crews to delay pouring the building’s foundations and basement.
A few weeks later, the discovery of fuel contaminated soil in the dirt on the building’s south side further delayed its construction. Those soils had to first be tested, and then ultimately removed, delaying construction by nearly another month.
The initial installation of the building’s elevators was delayed when serious storms elsewhere in the state forced NIPSCO to pull its crews from LaGrange to be part of the crews doing emergency repair work. That delayed getting the building hooked up to the local power grid, delaying the completion of the elevators.
Earlier this spring, heavy rain delayed pouring the concrete needed to build the building’s sidewalks and curbs. Additional rains also delayed paving the building’s parking lot.
Miller admitted this latest delay building delay is frustrating, but said he’s glad the problem occurred before the building was opened.
“I guess I’d rather have it happen now than after it was opened to the public, but we’ll get there, one of these days,” he added.
