KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s hoping to see some better numbers Thursday as the Board of Works and Public Safety sits down to open the second round of bids for the city’s $2 million downtown facade project.
Kendallville saw increased interest from contractors within the last month, but whether that translates to more bids — and better prices — will have to be seen.
The Board of Works is scheduled to open bids at a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. at City Hall. That could allow the city to review and award bids possibly as quick as the next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 28.
The bid opening will be the second attempt for Kendallville on the project, after its first set of bids in January left a lot to be desired.
Contractors only bid on three of five available packages, representing only six of the eight buildings seeking renovation.
The two buildings that were not bid — the Strand Theatre and Kendallville Auto Value — were the two biggest projects expected to be the most expensive.
Within those three packages that did receive bids, two of the bids were more than double the initial architect’s estimate, while the third was still high but much closer at about 16% over.
In total, the bids received totaled $1.43 million for six buildings, when architects had originally estimated it in March 2022 the city could complete 10 buildings for $1.4-$1.67 million.
Advanced Restoration Contractors from Indianapolis was the lowest bidder on all three packages it bid. Shawnee Construction was beat on both packages it bid.
Kendallville had reviewed the bids and considered accepting part and rejecting part, but ultimately decided to pass on all of the submitted prices and rebid the entire project.
The city opted to try again in part because of feedback it heard from construction companies, that they had a difficult time pulling together a package because the bid window occurred over the end-of-year holidays.
The second opportunity appeared to drum up more interest for the start of the spring construction season, as Kendallville leaders previously reported they had nine firms express and interest, including three Noble County contractors.
Kendallville has five separate bid packages as part of the overall $2 million umbrella. Those are broken down as:
• Jeny’s Tacos, Kropp Insurance and Love Me Two Times on Main
• Hosler Realty and the old post office on West Mitchell Street
• The former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre
It’s possible that a single contractor could win all or multiple bid packs, although also possible that all five could end up awarded to different contractors.
