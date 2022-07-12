ROME CITY — It’s training they hope to never have to use.
In the largest event of its kind to take place in Noble County, dozens of law enforcement officers, first responders and school personnel participated in active shooter training Monday at Rome City School.
The scenario organized by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker involved an active shooter at the school.
Officers entered the building, had to locate the threat and then eliminate it. Simulation rounds were used, and several officers left the school building with welts.
Once the threat was eliminated and officers inside gave the all clear, a second set of officers escorted first responders to where various mannequins have been set up. Each of the mannequins had sheets of paper detailing their age and what injuries they had sustained.
First responders then treated the “injured.”
It was the first time, at least in Noble County, that various fire departments were utilized as part of the actual training. There have been meetings in which fire chiefs sat in on planning, but it’s one thing to plan, it’s another to execute, even if it was just mannequins.
“This is a well-needed event,” Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said. (Before) it was conversations, table-top discussions. We really need to be working with these agencies.”
Because of mutual aid responses involving multiple fire departments, the fire units are used to collaborating at scenes.
“We’re cohesive,” McKinley said. “We know what we’re going to do be doing as a team.”
Officers and first responders were rotated in and out of the scenarios, with police units getting used to addressing the active shooters and then taking a turn serving as escorts for first responders and medics.
In the scenarios, the officers were confronted by two armed suspects, both of whom fired on the officers with their own simulation rounds.
Those entering the building first had no idea where the suspects were located.
Ligonier Police Department officers Jason Shearer, Brandon Chordas and Chris Shearer got to team up in some of the training. All three serve as school resource officers during the school year.
“It was nice to do it together,” Chordas said.
He pointed out that if a shooting does occur at one of their school buildings, they will be responding together or joining the officer already in the school.
It is the grimmest of scenarios. And with mass shootings seemingly happening more and more frequently, the odds of there being an active shooter at a Noble County school, business or factory are growing more and more higher.
That made Monday’s training vital.
“It’s hugely important in today’s world,” Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said of the training. “It’s a good learning tool.”
“It’s going to happen,” Chris Shearer said. “We want to be as ready as we can.”
To get the officers and first responders ready, they were cycled in groups through a presentation put on by Walker in the Orange Township Fire Department.
Walker detailed the prevalence of mass shootings in this country, which are defined as two or more people being shot. There were have been 345 mass shooters in the country in the last 20 years, with 332 of those perpetrated by men.
He warned there was a chance officers might have to address a gunman who is a juvenile.
Walker reminded the gathered officers and first responders that tactics had changed since the Columbine school shooting which occurred April 20, 1999, in Colorado. Until that time, officers were told to wait for SWAT officers to address an active shooter.
Walker said such shootings can happen anywhere large numbers of people have gathered, and encouraged officers to always have a firearm with them, and to keep that weapon concealed.
But because this takes a lot of time for those specialized officers to gather, the new tactic is for the first officer or two to arrive to immediately go into the building and address the threat. That means a high likelihood of taking fire and potentially the need for officers to use deadly force to end the threat.
“If you’re not willing to do that,” Walker said, “you might want to do something else. The only thing that is going to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
The No. 1 priority for responding police is to neutralize the threat. Once that is accomplished, officers will assist in evacuating people from the scene. The next phases for law enforcement will be crime scene preservation.
That first responsibility is the most urgent.
It’s going to be a crazy scene, with people yelling and screaming, loud noises, perhaps a haze of smoke from the gunfire.
“It’s going to be absolute chaos,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity said.
Moriarity was one of the officers trailing behind officers as they entered the building to deal with the threat. Once they were finished, he led a discussion of the good moves they made as well as those things they needed to improve upon from a tactical standpoint.
One of the grim realities is that those first officers will have to ignore injured, bleeding people — perhaps even youngsters — as they move to address the threat and prevent further carnage.
“We will not render aid to injured persons,” Walker told those assembled. “It’s going to suck.”
“That’s going to be the hard part,” Chordas said of having to ignore the pleas and screams of the victims.
Ligonier officers had active shooter training at schools before, but that was a handful of years ago. They appreciated the chance to train again.
“It was good training,” Jason Shearer said. “It was a good refresher.”
Several school officials also followed a pair of first-entry officers through the training to get a first-hand look at the law enforcement response to what would be a tragedy.
“It’s a necessary evil,” East Noble Student Services director Matt Stinson said. “There’s no such thing as being too prepared.”
Stinson said he appreciated staff being able to observe the training.
“We just wanted to be part of the process,” he said.
In his opening address, Walker said teachers could be called upon to provide pertinent information, such as the number of shooters, if they were carrying long guns or hand guns and clothing descriptions.
Security at the corporation is a top priority, and Stinson said it is constantly changing.
“It’s ever-evolving,” Stinson said of security measures. “We have many, many protocols and procedures.”
Stinson said the corporation has great relationships with Rome City, Kendallville, Avilla, Noble County and state law enforcement agencies.
