KENDALLVILLE — After capturing magic in a bottle last May, Kendallville is bringing back its Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival for a second run this year.
The festival, which had its inaugural run last year as it built off the downtown fairy door project in Kendallville, was wildly successful, drawing in hundreds of families to the four-hour, fantasy themed event.
To no one’s surprise after a strong first year, Kendallville will now host the second-annual event, taking place May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Kendallville.
This year’s event will be offering “workshops and demonstrations; crafts and creations; food and festive treats; fairy, gnome and troll supplies; costume contest; scavenger hunt for fairy doors; high tea and cupcakes; and much more,” according to a flier for this year’s event.
The 2020 event will likely have to work around downtown construction, as Kendallville received a $600,000 grant toward a planned $1.1 million streetscape project that is expected to start as soon as the weather breaks in spring.
Construction crews will be tearing out and replacing sidewalks and curbs as well as installing other decorative feature. The project, which will likely be phased through the downtown, will nevertheless cause some disruption of downtown sidewalks that is expected to impact businesses and other events throughout the 2020 season.
Although city leaders are prepared for the construction — some events may have to be moved out of the main downtown corridor or rearranged around construction zones — Kendallville leaders have shown no signs of pausing of canceling downtown events after a highly successful 2019 season that brought thousands downtown for evening and weekend festivities.
Vendors interested in exhibiting during the festival can submit applications to the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce. Non-profit spaces can be reserved for free, while vendors who will be making money from sales or other services will be charged a $25 fee.
