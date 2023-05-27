Albion boil water advisory lifted
ALBION — The town of Albion’s boil water advisory was listed effective at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to a NIXLE alert sent out by the Noble County Emergency Management Agency.
The town had been under the advisory since a water main break on Tuesday.
Science Central offering physics to kids
FORT WAYNE — Children in kindergarten through fifth grade have the opportunity to learn about physics this summer through GSK Science in the Summer.
Science Central offers this free program in collaboration with the Allen County Public Library. GSK Science in the Summer is supported by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in partnership with The Franklin Institute.
This summer’s theme of “Be a Physicist” invites elementary school-age children to step into careers and learn about how energy moves, changes, and shapes the world. Registration for GSK Science in the Summer will open soon through the ACPL. Monitor www.sciencecentral.org for updates.
Programs will explore these careers:
• Be a Laser Scientist. A space agency is sending a probe to explore outer space and send information back to Earth by laser. Use a model system to discover the best way to position relay satellites around Earth to bounce the laser signal to the receiving station.
• Be a Materials Scientist. Your company designs performance equipment for athletes, and you’ve been asked to develop cold-weather gear for a ski team. Test materials to find out how well they block or transfer heat and choose the best material — or create a new one — to keep the athletes warm while they ski.
• Be a Power Plant Engineer. A community has hired you to design the power plant for a new school they plan to build. Use a model circuit to explore how electricity moves through materials, troubleshoot problems, and make a plan for connecting the power plant to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.