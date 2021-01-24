LAGRANGE — Last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic started to sweep over the Midwest, it looked like the local economy was in for a pretty rough ride as Indiana started limiting the businesses that could stay open and mandating stay-at-home orders for most Hoosiers.
Now, almost a year later, one of the biggest surprises that emerged from the data collected by trade organizations is that northeast Indiana’s economy appears to have fared better than most expected, and in some sectors, businesses actually thrived during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism, for example, the lifeblood of the economy in Shipshewana, was down, but not down as sharply as was first predicted, said Phyllis Youga, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We actually fared better than most in the tourism field,” she said. “When I talk to my colleagues in the tourism industry, and when we looked at tourism research, they were predicting about a 65% decrease in traffic, and for a lot of communities and destinations in Indiana, that turned out to be true. For Shipshewana, we saw about a 35% decrease.”
Youga said it all came down to the type of tourism offered.
“The difference for us, in Shipshewana and LaGrange County, we’re more dependent on the leisure traveler, who makes a personal decision on whether to travel outside their home or not, where South Bend for example is more dependent on Notre Dame sports and those kinds of visitors. Indianapolis is more dependent on conferences and meetings, and those got canceled.”
Youga said local business owners felt fortunate that people from around the area, as well as neighboring states, opted to come and spend a day in Shipshewana.
“They seemed to believe that Shipshewana was safer than say Chicago or Detroit,” she said the research indicated. So, it helped us even during the worst of the epidemic.”
In addition, manufacturing across the region in large part held its own in 2020 — from RV manufacturers to parts supplies and furniture makers – many businesses reported better than expected sales and earnings for 2020, and some even reported they had one of their best years yet, said Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
The same wasn’t true for the service sector – restaurants, bars, hotels, and entertainment venues. Most of those businesses continued to struggle in 2020, bearing the brunt of the economic downturn, and many are still struggling to stay afloat.
Still, Gatman said, he’s relieved to see so many local businesses — especially small local businesses — survived 2020, and he said most of those businesses are looking to 2021 with a renewed sense of optimism that the worst is behind them.
“If you ask me back in March, April and May, I think I would have probably told you we were at risk of losing more businesses than we did,” he explained. “Not all of them are out of the woods yet, and many are still struggling.”
The reason many of those small businesses survived the pandemic economy, Gatman explained, is because of an outpouring of community support.
“What I’ve seen in Noble County and I assume it’s happening in other counties as well, is a groundswell of support for local businesses, people going out of their way to do carry out and curbside pickup at local restaurants,” he said. “People ordering things from the local hardware store instead of going to the big box stores in Fort Wayne. I think that people in our community understood that small businesses were at risk, and went out of their way to support those businesses. We have a very small number of businesses that have closed up, very small. For the most part, most of our businesses, small businesses particularly in the service sector, have been sharing with us stories of the support they’ve received from the community, and that that support was lifesaving. That speaks well for all of us.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise of 2020 is just how well the RV industry did.
Heading into 2020, there was growing concern about the RV industry as dealers had a lackluster 2019 in sales. But then the pandemic came and all across the country, consumers started buying new RVs. Research indicated they considered an RV as a safer alternative for travel and vacation when flying and hotels were taken out of the mix.
“I think if you talk to the RV companies, they’ll tell you they can’t make them fast enough. You talk to the suppliers to the RV companies that we work with here in Noble County, they will tell you that their sales are as good as they’ve ever been,” Gatman said. “There’s always winners and losers, and I hate that, but there are some industries that have done exceptionally well and because of the attitude in this community, I think we’re going to be in pretty good shape on the backside of this.”
Another industry that saw real growth last year was those businesses involved in manufacturing furniture, Youga said.
“Indoor furniture, outdoor furniture makers, it didn’t make any difference. And businesses that produced or sold kayaks and boats, along with RV manufactures, all of those industries went gangbusters this year. Some of them even reported their best years ever. So, that was very good for our county and the region. And I don’t think anyone would have predicted that last March,” she said.
The money all those companies paid employees in salaries helped keep other local businesses, like restaurants, afloat.
Both Youga and Gatman said the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccine programs across the area has helped to fuel a new sense of optimism across the business community here in northeast Indiana.
“We talk to a lot of businesses and optimism is certainly much higher now than it was a few months ago. I think people believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. I know no one thinks it’s over, and they understand there’s some time remaining to work through this. But I think the impact of the vaccine has created a general sense of optimism that maybe things will be better here in a few months,” Gatman said.
