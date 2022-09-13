KENDALLVILLE — The architect that designed facade upgrades for 10 buildings as part of the first phase of Kendallville’s PreservINg Main Street project is getting paid.
In a brief Kendallville Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Tuesday morning, the city authorized payment of two invoices for Fort Wayne-based MartinRiley, for two invoices including $5,246.72 and $31,648.10.
MartinRiley, which specializes in historic design and preservation work, drew up schematics and bid documents for the city’s $2 million grant program, which should be receiving bids for the work soon.
Kendallville was one of two communities selected for the $2 million pilot program, which is aimed at large-scale historic revitalization and preservation in Indiana downtowns.
Kendallville received 25 applications from building owners interested in taking part but then ranked and started with 10 buildings for the first round. Design has been ongoing over the last half-year and the city recently submitted its final application to the state and put design plans out for bid.
Recently the city learned that one of its 10 buildings, Treehouse Realty at 129 S. Main St., had to withdraw from consideration, city official said at a Historic Preservation Commission last week.
Those still remaining on the list include:
• Jeny’s Tacos — 215 S. Main St.
• Kropp Insurance — 217 S. Main St.
• 100 Main — 100 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre — 221 S. Main St.
• Rudy’s/Love Me Two Times on Main — 105-109 N. Main St.
• Hosler Realty — 106 S. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Parts — 101 S. Main St.
• Former Relaxation Station — 103 N. Main St.
• Former post office — 119 W. Mitchell St.
That leaves nine in what could be the only round or could be the first of more than one, depending on how prices shake out. If Kendallville goes through the first projects and has money remaining in its budget, it could bid out a second, smaller round of projects to capture up to another five buildings.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved a change order resulting in a net decrease of $2.53 on the parking lot paving project on Orchard Street.
• Approved payment of $17,333.52 to Kenn-Feld Group for two new John Deere mowers for the park department.
• Approved purchase of an electronic gate opener at the street department at a cost of $9,800 from R&C Fence.
• Approved payment of $14,577.75 to BakerTilly for mid-year financial work for the wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved payment of $16,692.23 in waste disposal fees for “unacceptable waste” discharged by a local industry. The city has already received partial reimbursement from the company at issue.
