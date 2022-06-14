ALBION — How much solar is too much solar?
The Noble County Commissioners and the Noble County Plan Commission will be discussing that issue amid other issues in a special meeting of the two government boards beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Dekko Room of the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The commissioners set a 120-day moratorium on accepting commercial solar applications on April 25 while it mulls whether or not it wants to set limits.
“Do we limit the percentage of ground taken out of agriculture to be dedicated for solar panels?” Noble County Commisioner Gary Leatherman said.
Leatherman has brought up the issue at prior meetings. That issue will be one of the talking points discussed Wednesday.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture, Noble County had 199,996 acres in farm land in 2017 — the last year that data was updated.
Noble County’s 417 square miles in total translates to 266,880 acres.
LaGrange County officials are in the process of establishing their own ordinance governing commercial solar operations. One draft called for a 5% cap for the total number of tillable acres available in LaGrange County to be used for commercial solar facilities.LaGrange County, according to the federal government, has about 144,000 acres of productive farmland, and a five percent cap means no more than 7,700 acres may be devoted to solar production.
A county commissioner in that county argued that the number should be 3%, which would encompass approximately 4,200 acres.
Noble County officials have not tossed out any percentage figures.
On May 14, the commissioners approved an ordinance setting a fee schedule for companies that want to set up solar fields.
It won’t be cheap — but will be less expensive than other counties in Indiana.
One company has proposed a 300 megawatt project in north central Noble County which follows high voltage power lines in the area and would potentially involve 3,000 acres or so.
According to the ordinance presented by Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett, such a project would have a graduated fee schedule. The first 40 megawatts would cost $1,000. For the next 41-80 megawatts, the fee would be $750 per additional megawatt. For every megawatt above 80, companies would have to an increased application fee of $500 per megawatt.
The fee for a 100 megawatt project would be $1,000 for the first 40 megawatts, an additional $30,000 for the next 40 megawatts, plus an additional $10,000 for the remaining 20 megawatts. The total would be $41,000.
The application fee for a 200 megawatt project would be $91,000. The fee for a 300 megawatt project would be $141,000.
Tackett said the Noble County Plan Commission, which developed the fee schedule recommendations, considered the amount of time it would take various county officials and employees to work approving the site development plan, then through various stages of passage, from plan commission recommendations to taking the matter to the county commissioners for final approval.
Tackett said the fees also figure having to rent a larger venue for public hearings, since the issue figures to be controversial.
Payment of application fees by no means guarantees a project will go through.
In November 2021, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.