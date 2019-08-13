LIGONIER — Noble County residents will join together Saturday, Aug. 24 at Kenney Park for the annual Relay for Life to raise funds to beat cancer. The event takes place from 4-10 p.m.
The American Cancer Society is an organization fighting cancer on every front. Funds raised from Relay For Life events allow the society to attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies and innovative research, to building supportive communities that come together to help those affected by cancer with access to treatment.
Local cancer survivor Carol Schellenberg understands first-hand how vital the access to treatment is. She was diagnosed with oral cancer in June 2015. She has been the event leader for the past four years, but has been involved with the relay for many years.
Relay events allow cancer survivors and their families to share stories, begin friendships and offer a day to reflect on loved ones who have died.
The community is encouraged to attend the relay and dedicate a luminary, bid on an auction item, give a donation or simply share in the day. Family-friendly events include balloon tennis, cornhole, safe lawn darts, Giant Jenga, Frisbee Tic-Tac-Toe, a small obstacle course and a splash pad. Papaw’s Italian Ice truck will be onsite. The Luminara Ceremony takes place at dusk.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay for Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for life-saving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay for Life events in the U.S. have raised more than $6.3 billion.
To join or donate to the Relay For Life of Noble County, visit RelayForLife.org/NobleCountyIN.
