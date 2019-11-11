ALBION — Whiteshire Hamroc recently gave $500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to be used to serve Noble County residents.
“The $500 in funds will pay to process about 450 pounds of donated large game and livestock – providing 1,700 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their community,” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
“Partnering with 87 meat processors statewide, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry gives approximately 575,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 450 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana,” shared Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Integrity Meats and D&D Meat Processing have been working hard for Noble County AND they do all the processing at a reduced rate so that we are able to make grants like this go so much further. These partnerships have led to the donation and processing of over 20,000 pounds over the past year. This nutritious protein has been given to and distributed by Avilla Food Pantry, Central Noble Food Pantry, Friendship Connection, and Community Harvest Food Bank – providing 80,000 more meals to Noble County residents in need!”
According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, Indiana has 887,070 people struggling with hunger — 273,380 of which are children and 70,000 are seniors.
