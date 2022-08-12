LIGONIER — Bicyclists in Ligonier will no longer have to worry about having their own tools nearby if they get a flat tire.
The Ligonier Rotary Club recently donated a bicycle repair station and was installed near the entrance of Kenney Park.
Ligonier Parks Department Director Travis Brimhall said the idea of putting a repair station at the park was a no-brainer.
“People typically start riding their bikes along the Strawberry Valley Trail where the path begins at the park, so it makes sense to have this station nearby for them to use,” he said.
The station is unique being that it contains an air pump for people to pump air into their bicycle tires and has tools available for people to use like screwdrivers and Allen wrenches to fix up their bikes. It also has two bars to put their bike on while they fix it.
The tools are connected to braided cables where they pull in and out to avoid people attempting to steal them.
He said the station is also bolted into the concrete so people can’t try to steal it.
He noted the park has recently experienced numerous cases of vandalism so they found it important to keep the tools secure from potential theft.
“The repair station also contains a QR code people can use to learn how to use each tool,” he added.
He said the park is extremely grateful for the Rotary Club and all they do for the city in providing things like the repair station.
The station was installed at the park on Tuesday and he said he has already seen a couple people use it.
“I saw about four people waiting in line to use the station with two people using the air pump,” he said. “I think this will be a huge benefit for people who are really into cycling and often use the trail.”
