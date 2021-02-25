KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute’s Auto Body Collision Program and Midwest Paint and Supply have partnered with Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission in Auburn to repaint bunk beds.
“Roger Henry is the owner of Midwest Paint and Supply. He is donating the primer and paint for this project. He is also splitting the cost with Impact on the paint and materials for this project,” said Impact Institute’s auto body collision instructor, Brett Helbert.
Hearten House executive director Marisa McKenzie and ministry coordinator Vicki Rodkey were overwhelmed by the generosity of both Impact Institute and Midwest Paint and Supply for prepping and repainting these bunk beds, a news release said.
“Our sincere thanks to Impact Institute and Midwest Paint and Supply along with the students and instructors who made it possible for us to house more women,” McKenzie said.
Hearten House serves northeast Indiana women who are facing homelessness crises. The organization’s hope is to obtain a larger facility in the near future, which would require more beds.
