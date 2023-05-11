ALBION — Electricity was in the air at Tuesday’s Albion Town Council meeting.
Well, maybe not the air, but certainly on the agenda.
The council unanimously approved the town’s participation in a grant application that could bring two electric vehicle charging stations to the downtown.
Region III-A has been trying to pool resources among communities to apply for a state grant that would pay for 80% of the cost of the project.
The council did not formally commit to getting the stations — it wants to see what the actual cost will be before officially signing on.
According to the proposal presented by Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, the town’s participation would involve the installation of two slow-charging stations which would be located by the Noble County Economic Development Corp. on South Orange Street.
The location was chosen, at least in part, because of its proximity to the electric pole that services the EDC.
While final numbers have to be bid out, the estimated cost of the charging stations is approximately $20,000 apiece for a total project cost of $40,000.
The state grant would pay 80% of the cost, leaving the town’s portion at approximately $8,000. According to Ihrie, the money could be taken from the town’s TIF funds.
The slow-charging stations would charge at a rate of 30% of the average electric vehicle’s capacity every two hours.
Fast-charging stations cost in the neighborhood of $100,000 each, according to Ihrie.
The project would not be a money maker for the town, but would provide a service. Under the scenario discussed Tuesday, motorists would have to download an app which would allow for payment for the electricity provided.
The town would pay for the electricity, then be reimbursed by the company operating the station for that cost.
Councilman Zane Gray said he was “indifferent” to the proposal.
“I don’t know how much use it’s going to get,” Gray said.
Ihrie encouraged the town to apply.
“I don’t know when we’re very getting 80%” of the cost paid through a grant, he said.
Councilman John Morr made the motion to move forward. Councilman Don Shultz provided the second.
The grant application is due at the end of this month, Ihrie said.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting:
• The council approved Wastewater Department Superintendent Terry Forker’s request to spend $5,766 plus freight costs to purchase a high volume 15-horsepower pump to service the town’s sewage lagoon system.
The current pump failed over the weekend, Forker said.
The town had already ordered a 15-horsepower pump to be used as a backup in March, but that pump is still on back order.
The $5,766 will bring the new pump to Albion as soon as it can be shipped from Texas.
• The town accepted compliance forms for tax abatements from Parker Hannifin, B&J Speciality; Robert Bosch and North Ridge Village.
Compliance forms are required to be filled out annually to make sure companies which requested the tax breaks to create or retain jobs have fulfilled their obligation.
“All of our abatements are in significant compliance,” Ihrie said.
• The council approved a contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation as part of the Community Crossings Grant program.
In April, the state announced Albion had received $753,357.75 in grant funding.
According to Albion Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller, the town will use its funds for more than 4 miles of improvements to the town’s roads including: North Oak Street from Jackson to Jefferson; South Oak Street from Main to Railroad; Jackson Street from North Oak to North York; Railroad Street from South York to Orange; Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh; Seneca Street from Seventh to Fourth; Fifth Street, from Main to Perry; Sixth Street, from Perry to Seneca; Perry Street from Seventh to its end; Washington Street from Orange to its end; and Grove Street from North Oak to its end.
The longest stretch would be the work down on Weber Road from Hidden Diamonds to Seventh Street — 3,259 feet.
