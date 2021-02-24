LAGRANGE – When Travis Glick was elected LaGrange County’s new prosecutor, he quickly set out to shore up an important position in his office.
When former LaGrange County Prosecutor Greg Kenner retired at the first of the year, and Glick was elected his successor, he immediately was short one full-time prosecutor in his office. In an office staffed by only three attorneys, that’s a big problem.
So Glick started a candidate search. Earlier this month, he hired Matthew Raper, a 2009 graduate of the Indiana University School of Law, and a former deputy prosecutor with the Saint Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. In doing so, Glick created one of the youngest prosecutor’s offices in the state of Indiana.
Raper joined Glick and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Bostain as the heart of the local prosecutor’s office. All are in their mid to late 30s, and Glick said he sees that as one of his office’s biggest strengths.
“It almost mirrors law enforcement in general,” he said. “I see this as a real benefit, because of the varied backgrounds that we each have. I came from the defense side of the law, and Michelle has a background working for the Department of Child Services. Matt has been working in a prosecutor’s office for almost eight years at a variety of different jobs, and I think all of that we each bring to this office creates a broad spectrum of experience.”
Raper recently started working as the office’s deputy prosecutor. In that role, he’ll handle all of the traffic tickets that are filed in the county, as well as split the caseload of cases filed in LaGrange County’s Superior Court with Glick.
Raper said he spent nearly eight years working as a deputy prosecutor in South Bend filling a variety of different roles at the Saint Joseph County’s prosecutor’s office, including stints as the felony deputy, the felony non-support deputy, and guiding the office’s prosecution of traffic citations and misdemeanors,
“I did what the needs of the office were,” he said of his time in South Bend. “I’ve wanted to be a prosecutor since before I went to law school, so that was always the goal.”
In addition, Raper said he worked closely with local law enforcement agencies as a liaison between the prosecutor’s office and the South Bend and Saint Joseph County detective bureaus.
He also said he oversaw a caseload of more than 200 active felony cases.
Raper said the pace in the LaGrange office isn’t slower, but simply requires a broader set of legal skills.
“That’s what this position gave me. It’s not just working Level 5 and 6 felonies, it’s a little bit of everything,” he said.
When Raper was hired, Bostain was promoted to the office’s Chief Deputy position.
Bostain is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis and earned her law degree from Valparaiso University’s School of Law. She joined the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office in 2018. Prior to that, she was working for the Noble County’s Prosecutor’s Office, handling the Noble County Drug Court, domestic violence cases, and prosecuting various misdemeanor cases.
As the chief deputy, Bostain will help Glick oversee the prosecutor’s office staff.
Bostain said prosecutors here have to know a bit of everything to be successful.
“We can’t be so specialized here,” she explained. “One of the appeals of coming here is it allowed me to branch out and do a little bit of different stuff than I used to, to handle higher level felonies than I had been doing down there.”
Bostain will continue to work primarily in the LaGrange County Circuit Court handling all the cases that get filed in that court.
Glick said his transition from the role of chief deputy to LaGrange County Prosecutor has gone well because of the work of his predecessor, Greg Kenner.
Glick credits Kenner with modernizing the office, moving it from working with paper files to digital files. These days, when a member of the prosecutor’s staff enters the courthouse, they carry a laptop computer with them, not a briefcase filled with paper files.
Glick said Kenner also worked tirelessly to convince the county it needed to build the new justice services building to house not only the prosecutor’s office but the county’s probation department as well.
