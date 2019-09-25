ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved spending $4,985 to work on the sprinkler system at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department after a report showed a vast problem with the system.
According to a report from Shambaugh and Son, 74% of the sprinklers could fail to meet safety standards.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, who took office in January, said there had not been a regular five-year inspection done on the sprinkler system.
“It’s a concern to me,” Weber said. “We’re trying to correct things that haven’t been addressed.”
Shambaugh inspected the system, which covers the jail and office area, on Sept. 9. The next day, Shambaugh released a report to the sheriff’s department, but did not offer a quote until Sept. 18.
According to Weber, Shambaugh came up with the figure by looking at the amount of substances it found clogging the lines.
“There is an estimation there would be a 74% failure rate,” Weber said. “They’re not saying for certain, but there is a possibility.”
More than 100 inmates are housed at the jail on an average day. Jail staff, sheriff’s deputies, sheriff department clerical staff and the county’s dispatchers all also work at the jail on a daily basis.
The block construction of the building makes a widespread fire unlikely, but Weber has made it a priority to fix the situation.
The Noble County Jail isn’t that old compared to many other government buildings in the county. The facility was built in 1999 and has a maximum capacity of 262 beds.
According to Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman, the sprinkler system never activated in the building in his eight years as sheriff.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners dealt with another public safety repair.
The commissioners award J&K Communications a $5,198 contract to fix an antenna issue which has been hampering emergency communications with at least two fire departments.
Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney told the commissioners that approximately two weeks ago, Johnson Township Fire Department reported that it was no longer receiving the tones which are sent out to let the department know that it has a run to make. The department’s pager system was still emitting the voice detailing the call.
Coney said on Saturday, the Ligonier Fire Department was reporting the same issue.
The problem was discovered to be in the antenna located at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and the cable system which ties the antenna to the dispatch center’s communications equipment.
Weber also reported to the commissioners that as of Monday, the jail was housing 169 inmates, including 10 from the federal prison system and 27 Level 6 felons from the Indiana Department of Correction.
